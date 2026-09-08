Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Flights to and from Jakarta resume after volcanic eruption forced closure

Flights to and from Jakarta resume after volcanic eruption forced closure

Flights resumed at major Jakarta airports after Anak Krakatau's eruption caused a two-day closure, disrupting 2,961 services and affecting about 341,000 passengers

Indonesia on high alert after volcanic eruptions spew ash up to 5.5 km

Representative image from Pexels

AP Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Flights to and from Indonesia's capital Jakarta resumed early Tuesday after ash from a volcanic eruption forced a two-day closure that halted nearly 3,000 flights.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport serving Jakarta, Husein Sastranegara Airport in West Java's Bandung city and two smaller airports in Banten province reopened just after midnight, Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said.

Three other airports remained closed until 10 am (local time), including Radin Inten II Airport in Lampung on the southern tip of Sumatra island, despite improving conditions at some facilities.

Atung Bungsu Airport in Pagar Alam in South Sumatra province had resumed normal operations Monday morning.

 

"We are taking a conservative approach because wind direction is highly dynamic," Purwagandhi said in a statement. "We want to ensure that volcanic ash has moved away from airports around Anak Krakatau." Although tests at several airports showed no traces of volcanic ash, the extended closures would allow time for inspecting and cleaning surfaces and equipment like runways, taxiways and aircraft that may have been exposed to volcanic ash, Purwagandhi said.

The continuous eruption of Anak Krakatau with lava fountains and loud booms ended Sunday but the volcanic island remained active on Tuesday morning.

The airport closures on Sunday and Monday disrupted nearly 2,961 flights, including 622 international services, and affected about 341,000 passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Tehran, US-Iran, US, Iran, Iran war

Iran hikes gasoline price for heavy consumers as economy struggles

Donald Trump,Trump

Oil will drop below 'two dollars a gallon' after US wins Iran war: Trump

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy helped 40% of young children beat obesity: Study

artificial intelligence, China, intellectual property

An AI-generated lung medicine may also 'cure' ageing, trial shows

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Kremlin says it does not rule out restart of peace talks with Ukraine, US

Topics : Indonesia volcano volcano eruption

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsVodafone Idea ShareBitcoin OutlookAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:46 AM IST