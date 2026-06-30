Ford to recall over 741,000 US vehicles due to park system issue: NHTSA

Ford is recalling 741,195 vehicles in the US over a transmission defect that can damage the park system, which in turn could result in vehicles rolling away, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

The recall affects certain 2018-2021 Navigator, Expedition, 2020-2021 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2021 F-150 vehicles, the regulator said.

The dealers will update the software and inspect and replace any damaged transmission components free of charge, as per NHTSA.

Separately, Ford is also recalling 36,046 vehicles of its Bronco model in the US over improperly secured fender flares that can detach from the vehicle, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, according to NHTSA.

Fender flares are the curved extensions above the tires that fit around the vehicle's wheel arches.

The dealers will inspect and repair or replace the fender flares as necessary, free of charge, as part of the recall remedy, NHTSA said.