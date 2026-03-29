Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 09:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Foreign ministers of Saudi, Egypt, Turkiye, Pak meet to discuss West Asia

Foreign ministers of Saudi, Egypt, Turkiye, Pak meet to discuss West Asia

The two-day quadrilateral summit is Pakistan's attempt to broker peace in West Asia

At the opening of the Quadrilateral Consultations in Islamabad on 29 March 2026, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt | Photo: X/ @ForeignOfficePk

At the opening of the Quadrilateral Consultations in Islamabad on 29 March 2026, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt | Photo: X/ @ForeignOfficePk

Press Trust of India Islamabad
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye and Pakistan held consultations on the West Asia conflict in Islamabad on Sunday to find a way to de-escalate the ongoing war that has unsettled the region and caused severe global economic disruptions.

The foreign ministers discussed the evolving regional situation and exchanged views on security issues while exploring options for broader peace in the region, an official said.

The talks were held amidst a delay in the direct talks between the US and Iran. No statement was issued after the meeting.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, while their Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, reached here on Sunday at the invitation of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

 

The two-day quadrilateral summit is Pakistan's attempt to broker peace in West Asia.

Also Read

mutual funds india, mf stock additions, equity investments, portfolio diversification, domestic mutual funds, nse market data, ipo impact, retail inflows, large-cap exposure, investment trends

Stocks, real estate, bonds, gold, silver, oil: Where to invest in FY27?

qcom, quick commerce

Qcom firms see uptick in demand for ready-to-eat items amid LPG constraintspremium

Houthi, Representative image

Iran-backed Houthis enter West Asia war, may disrupt global shipping

Representative Picture

West Asia war: Govt relaxes kerosene norms to tackle energy supply issues

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Two Indian LPG vessels cross Strait of Hormuz, head to Mumbai, Mangalore

After the meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed various matters of bilateral and regional interest.

Earlier, Dar held a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the quadrilateral huddle, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

"During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional and international developments. They underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and collective efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region,"it said.

"Reaffirming their commitment for closer engagement, the two sides agreed to continue working together at bilateral and multilateral levels to further strengthen cooperation and contribute to regional peace and prosperity," it added.

Dar also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye on Sunday on the sidelines of the summit.

The FO said Pakistan and Egypt expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum generated through recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Abdelatty to Pakistan in November last year.

During the meeting with Turkiye Foreign Minister Fidan, Dar underscored the "historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect".

In a press statement on Saturday, the FO said the visiting foreign ministers will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region".

Separately, the FO in a midnight post on X said that Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and "discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments".

Dar said that he emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace.

In a related development, Dar announced Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which the world's 20 per cent of energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships are allowed by Iran to cross it.

"I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily," he said.

"This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region," he added.

In the post, the Pakistan foreign minister tagged US Vice President J D Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi and concluded it by saying that "dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward".

Pakistan on Thursday said that it was "actively and constructively engaged" with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to peacefully end the Iran war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

An E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS)

US sees first combat loss of valuable E-3 aircraft in missile strike

Nepal's former energy minister and Nepali Congress leader Deepak Khadka

Nepal police arrest former energy minister Khadka in money laundering case

Nisha Mehta, Ministry of Health and Population

AIIMS College of Nursing alumna appointed health minister of Nepal

North Korea conducts the first test firing of the weapons system of the new Choe Hyon-class warship in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae in April.

North Korea conducts test for missile capable of targeting US mainland

Iran, Iran war

Iran warns US over ground attack as regional powers meet in Pakistan

Topics : Pakistan Saudi Arabia Egypt Turkey West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance