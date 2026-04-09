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Home / World News / Foreign Secretary Misri reviews defence, trade ties with US officials

Foreign Secretary Misri reviews defence, trade ties with US officials

Misri also met under secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt in the Department of Commerce

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri, with India's Ambassador to US

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had a fruitful interaction with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment Mike Duffey at the Pentagon | Image: X/@IndianEmbassyUS

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior US defence official Michael Duffey and discussed ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between the two countries.

Misri, who is on a three-day visit here, had a "fruitful interaction" with Duffey, the Under Secretary in the Department of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Pentagon near here.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had a fruitful interaction with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment Mike Duffey @USDASDuffey at the Pentagon," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

"The two principals discussed ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between India and the US, in line with the ambitious goals laid out in the Framework for the bilateral Major Defence Partnership signed last year," the embassy said.

 

Misri also met under secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt in the Department of Commerce here.

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Kessler is the Under Secretary for Bureau of Industry and Security, while Kimmitt is the Under Secretary for International Trade Administration.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler @BISgov and William Kimmitt @TradeGov to expand cooperation in commercial and critical technologies - key to transforming the India-US partnership for the 21st century. They also discussed building resilient and trusted supply chains," the embassy said.

Misri is visiting the US to review bilateral trade and defence relations and discuss global developments, including the crisis in West Asia.

His visit comes as both the US and India work to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after the US imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US India relations US Pentagon Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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