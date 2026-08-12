Zhu Rongji: Fmr premier who was the architect of economic overhaul in China

Zhu Rongji, the former Chinese premier who played a pivotal role in guiding his country toward a market-based economy in the 1990s and subsequently into the World Trade Organization (WTO), died on Wednesday in Beijing. He was 97. His death was announced by Xinhua, China’s official news agency, which did not cite a cause, noting only that he died after medical treatment failed to save him.

Zhu, who worked under Jiang Zemin, the Communist Party leader at the time, contributed more to liberalising the Chinese economy and making it more internationally competitive than any other recent leader except Deng Xiaoping. Zhu’s initiatives propelled rapid growth in China that lasted, with a little slowing along the way, until the housing market began to crash in 2021.

But his measures also set the stage for China’s recent problems with excessive debt and its huge trade surpluses, which have led to trade wars with the United States (US) during President Trump’s terms in office.

A young Communist star in the 1950s, Zhu was expelled from the party in one of Mao Zedong’s ideological purification campaigns. He spent 20 years in obscurity, including five years as a farm labourer.

Politically rehabilitated after Mao’s death in 1976, he soared to the top levels of government. It was Deng, China’s paramount leader from the late 1970s until his death in 1997, who plucked Zhu in 1991 from his position as mayor of Shanghai and brought him to Beijing to oversee the country’s economic modernisation.

Zhu reinvigorated his country’s embrace of market forces, starting as a vice premier in 1991. Promoted to premier seven years later, he oversaw the privatisation of thousands of state-owned enterprises and then led China into the WTO in 2001.

The eventual deal crafted by Zhu and his aides was unpopular with many Chinese people, particularly in inland provinces that weren’t as prepared for international competition. Zhu was widely criticised for agreeing to reduce import tariffs on cars and many other goods to no more than 25 per cent from 100 per cent or more.

China began erecting new obstacles to bringing in foreign goods. These included extensive subsidies for Chinese manufacturers and numerous requirements that government agencies and state-owned enterprises buy Chinese-made goods.

Under Zhu, China promised when it joined the WTO that it would quickly open up government procurement to international competition. But China still has not done so. Leaders have faced objections from inland provinces that oppose letting Western firms compete for their sprawling public works projects.

Robert E Lighthizer, a longtime Washington trade lawyer who was the trade representative for the US during Trump’s first term, said Zhu outsmarted Western negotiators in securing China’s place in the WTO. “Zhu and China clearly got the better deal,” he said in a 2022 email.

As vice premier and then premier, Zhu also oversaw many domestic policies aimed at making China more efficient and competitive. The two most important policies involved the privatisation of thousands of inefficient state-owned enterprises and a far-reaching tax overhaul.

Zhu was born on Oct. 23, 1928, in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province in southern China. He was orphaned as a small child and raised by two of his father’s older brothers, Zhu Kuanjun and Zhu Xuefang. He went on to excel in school and, in 1947, passed the rigorous entrance exam to the elite Tsinghua University, where he studied electrical engineering. He joined the Communist Party in 1949, the year it won China’s civil war.

After working his way up the economic policy ranks in Beijing, Zhu became the mayor of Shanghai in 1988. He came under Deng’s wing soon after.

Starting in late January 1990, the elderly Deng began spending the first days of each Chinese New Year not in frozen Beijing but in milder Shanghai. There, Deng had long discussions about Zhu’s plans to redevelop the Pudong area across the Huangpu River from downtown Shanghai.

In addition to his son, Zhu’s fa-mily included Lao An, his wife of seven decades, as well as a daugh-ter, Zhu Yanlai. Hong Kong news media reported in 2019 that Zhu also had at least one granddaugh-ter, the daughter of Zhu Yanlai.