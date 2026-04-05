Sunday, April 05, 2026 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Foxconn Q1 revenue jumps on strong demand, company cautions on geopolitics

Foxconn Q1 revenue jumps on strong demand, company cautions on geopolitics

Operations are expected to grow both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year in the second quarter, with AI racks maintaining a continued growth trend, the company said

Foxconn

Foxconn (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 29.7 per cent on-year rise in first-quarter revenue on strong demand for artificial intelligence products, though it cautioned about "volatile" global politics.
 
Revenue for Nvidia's biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler jumped to T$2.13 trillion ($66.60 billion), Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday.
 
That was slightly below the T$2.148 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.
 
Strong AI demand led to robust revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division. Smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, posted "significant" growth thanks to new product launches, the company said.
 
 
March revenue alone rose 45.6 per cent on-year to T$803.7 billion, a record for that month.

Also Read

Anthropic

Britain woos Anthropic to expand after clash with Pentagon: Report

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India's 220 million feature phone users want to upgrade to smartphonepremium

Rajesh Tapadia, chief executive officer of Iron Mountain's data centres India business

AI inferencing to drive India data centre growth: Iron Mountain's Tapadiapremium

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

AI health chatbots won't make you better at diagnosing yourself: Study

Electronics

No local design capability, no ECMS payout, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

 
Operations are expected to grow both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year in the second quarter, with AI racks maintaining a continued growth trend, the company said.
 
However, "it remains necessary to monitor the impact of the volatile global political and economic situation", Foxconn said, without elaborating.
 
Last month, Chairman Young Liu said the biggest external challenge this year for the company was the global economic and political situation, especially the war in the Middle East.
 
Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts. It will report full first-quarter earnings on May 14.
 
Foxconn's shares have dropped 16 per cent this year, underperforming the 12 per cent rise for the Taiwan market. The stock closed down 2 per cent on Thursday ahead of the revenue data release, broadly in line with the benchmark index.
 
Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Friday for a holiday and will resume trade on Tuesday.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UAE, Iran war

Fire breaks out at Borouge petrochemicals plant in UAE following attack

F-15E Strike Eagle

'We got him': How US rescued crew member of F-15E jet downed by Iran

British army, military

British military sees jobs crisis as opportunity to rebuild depleted forces

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Italy sets jet fuel restrictions at some airports amid supply shortage

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Gulf nations explore oil routes beyond Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

Topics : Foxconn AI technology Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKKR vs SRH LIVE ScoreBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis