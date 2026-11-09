France blames Iran for massive cyberattack on supermarket fridges
France has summoned Iran's ambassador after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack that disrupted refrigerator systems at about 700 supermarkets on October 12.
Press Trust of India
Listen to This Article
France on Monday blamed Iran for last month's cyberattack on supermarket fridges and summoned the Iranian ambassador, the French Foreign Ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry said: "France condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against French interests." The October 12 attack sent refrigerator temperatures soaring, affecting about 700 of the country's 10,000 supermarkets.
Paris prosecutors said investigators found that Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was behind the large-scale cyberattack
More From This Section
Topics : France Cyberattacks Iran cyber war
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 11:33 PM IST