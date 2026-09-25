Friday, September 25, 2026 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / France to send troops to secure Saudi oil plant as Houthi attacks mount

France to send troops to secure Saudi oil plant as Houthi attacks mount

Saudi Arabia came under attack from the Houthi militia on Thursday, with the kingdom saying it intercepted missiles fired toward the Red Sea port of Yanbu and the city of Taif.

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo: PTI)

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Emmanuel Macron said France would send troops to defend an oil plant in Saudi Arabia as the Iran-backed Houthi militia took responsibility for fresh attacks on the kingdom. He said in a televised interview on Thursday that he would send soldiers and military support to help protect the Saudi port of Yanbu. Saudi Arabia came under attack from the Houthi militia on Thursday, with the kingdom saying it intercepted missiles fired toward the Red Sea port of Yanbu and the city of Taif.
 A Houthi spokesman said that the militia carried out two attacks on Saudi Arabia using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. The first attack was aimed at a “sensitive target” in Riyadh and the second targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu. Meanwhile, Saudi, Turkish, and Pakistani military chiefs are to discuss help for Saudi Arabia as it faces attacks by Houthis on Friday.
 
 The Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers met within the framework of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed in August. They condemned attacks targeting Mecca and other civilian sites, while affirming Saudi Arabia’s right to defend itself. “The ministers also discussed arrangements for holding an ‘urgent’ meeting of the chiefs of staffs to discuss ways to support Saudi Arabia under the Mecca pact.” a Saudi statement said.
 Turkey’s defence ministry said Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu would travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to meet his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts.

More From This Section

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable, US ambassador says

Donald Trump,Trump

Donald Trump tells OpenAI, Anthropic to withhold models from UK agency

US flag, USA

US 30-year Treasury yield hits highest since 2004 as global selloff deepens

donald trump, trump

Trump admin seeks to expand access to passport records for voter checks

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

'We will continue to win': Netanyahu defends Israel's Gaza war at UNGA

Topics : France Saudi Arabia International News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:40 PM IST