Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Francis Halzen wins Physics Nobel for high-energy neutrino discovery

Francis Halzen wins Physics Nobel for high-energy neutrino discovery

The announcements of this year's prizes began Monday with the Nobel Prize in medicine being awarded to three scientists whose work led to a tool that uses light to help unravel how the brain works

Francis Halzen

Francis Halzen | Photo: website/ nobelprize.org

AP Stockholm
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Francis Halzen won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for his contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and his discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award in Stockholm.

The prize money this year is 12 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million), whether for an individual, a small group of laureates or an organisation.

Last year, three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics for research on the strange behaviour of subatomic particles called quantum tunnelling that enabled the ultra-sensitive measurements achieved by MRI machines and laid the groundwork for better cellphones and faster computers.

 

The announcements of this year's prizes began Monday with the Nobel Prize in medicine being awarded to three scientists whose work led to a tool that uses light to help unravel how the brain works.

This week's awards continue Wednesday with the chemistry prize and literature on Thursday. After Friday's peace prize is awarded, the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Former German foreign intelligence ​chief August Hanning

Ex-German spy chief August Hanning detained on suspicion of espionage

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Exporters to get an extra year on methane rules: EU's Ursula von der Leyen

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI removes Accenture contractor after breach exposes employee data: Report

Citigroup

Citigroup takes top spot in global IPO underwriting through September

semiconductors, GPU chips, chips

Banks chase risky chip loans as Asia's $8.2 trn AI buildout gathers pace

Topics : Nobel Prize Energy

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchIndia Bloc March TodayTCS Q2 Results PreviewRBI MPC Meeting DateReforms on the cardsPrivate bank stocksDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 3:39 PM IST