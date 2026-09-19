Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / French finance ministry expects record debt at nearly 120% of GDP in 2026

French finance ministry expects record debt at nearly 120% of GDP in 2026

The ministry also ‌said it expects to end the year with a budget ​deficit of 5.4 per cent. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday he expected the 2026 deficit to be well below 5.5 per cent

France

France's debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to reach a record 119.3% in 2026 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 8:29 PM IST
France's ​debt is expected to reach a record high of 119.3 per cent of output ??in 2026, with a projected debt-to-GDP ratio of 121.7 per cent in 2027, the finance ministry said on Saturday, in the latest ‌indication of the country's deteriorating public ​finances. 
The finance ministry ​made the projection in a declaration to the High Council ​of Public Finances, the body tasked with evaluating revenue and expenditure forecasts in the government's budget proposal. In 2025, France's debt-to-GDP ratio was 115.7 per cent , and it was below 100 per cent ​in 2019, according to government data. 
The ministry also ‌said it expects to end the year with a budget ​deficit of 5.4 per cent. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday he expected the 2026 deficit to be well below 5.5 per cent. 
 
Lecornu has ‌announced plans to ​include a €54 billion ($62 billion) savings ‌drive in his 2027 budget to stop the ‌deficit spiralling ??out of control, but he faces a tough ​task to push austerity measures through a deeply divided parliament amid mounting pressure from voters over the ​cost of living. 
The premium France pays to borrow on the bond markets compared to Germany ‌rose to more than a whole percentage point on Friday ‌for the first time since the euro zone debt crisis, underscoring investor unease with its stretched finances ahead of elections next year. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
  

More From This Section

Visa, H-1B

Trump got appeasement, India suffered humiliation: Cong on H-1B fee renewal

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China slams US sanctions on Russia, Iran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to force Iran back to talks

US, China trade teams set to meet in New York on AI, Iran ahead of summit

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia issues aerial threat alert after explosion heard in Riyadh

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

China central bank adviser says AI could deepen supply-demand imbalance

Topics : France Debt GDP

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 8:29 PM IST