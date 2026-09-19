French finance ministry expects record debt at nearly 120% of GDP in 2026
The ministry also said it expects to end the year with a budget deficit of 5.4 per cent. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday he expected the 2026 deficit to be well below 5.5 per cent
Reuters
France's debt is expected to reach a record high of 119.3 per cent of output ??in 2026, with a projected debt-to-GDP ratio of 121.7 per cent in 2027, the finance ministry said on Saturday, in the latest indication of the country's deteriorating public finances.
The finance ministry made the projection in a declaration to the High Council of Public Finances, the body tasked with evaluating revenue and expenditure forecasts in the government's budget proposal. In 2025, France's debt-to-GDP ratio was 115.7 per cent , and it was below 100 per cent in 2019, according to government data.
The ministry also said it expects to end the year with a budget deficit of 5.4 per cent. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday he expected the 2026 deficit to be well below 5.5 per cent.
Lecornu has announced plans to include a €54 billion ($62 billion) savings drive in his 2027 budget to stop the deficit spiralling ??out of control, but he faces a tough task to push austerity measures through a deeply divided parliament amid mounting pressure from voters over the cost of living.
The premium France pays to borrow on the bond markets compared to Germany rose to more than a whole percentage point on Friday for the first time since the euro zone debt crisis, underscoring investor unease with its stretched finances ahead of elections next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 8:29 PM IST