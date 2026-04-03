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Home / World News / French, South Korean leaders agree to work together on Strait of Hormuz

French, South Korean leaders agree to work together on Strait of Hormuz

Their summit in Seoul came as US President Donald Trump slammed allies for not supporting the US and Israeli war against Iran

Emmanuel Macron, Lee Jae Myung

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (R) during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul | REUTERS

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung agreed on Friday to work together to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease global economic uncertainties caused by the war in the West Asia.

Their summit in Seoul came as US President Donald Trump slammed allies for not supporting the US and Israeli war against Iran. Macron was making his first visit to South Korea since taking office in 2017 as part of an Asian tour that already has taken him to Japan.

Macron told Lee at the start of the meeting that the two countries can play a role in helping to stabilise the situation in the West Asia, including the Strait of Hormuz, according to South Korean media.

 

At a joint televised briefing afterwards, Macron underscored the need for France and South Korea to cooperate to help reopen the strait and de-escalate West Asia animosities, while Lee said the two affirmed "their resolve to cooperate to secure the safe shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz."  The two leaders did not take questions and did not elaborate on how they would help reopen the strait, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which about one-fifth of the world's oil passes.

Lee said he and Macron agreed to expand cooperation in technology, energy and other areas. South Korean and French officials also signed agreements to cooperate on nuclear fuel supply chains, jointly invest in an offshore wind project in southern South Korea and to collaborate on critical minerals.

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Macron's Asia trip comes as Trump has ramped up his frustration with allies. In a speech on Wednesday, Trump said Americans "don't need" the Strait but the countries that do "must grab it and cherish it."  "Let South Korea, you know, we only have 45,000 soldiers in harm's way over there, right next to a nuclear force - let South Korea do it," Trump said. "Let Japan do it. They get 90 per cent of their oil from the Strait. Let China do it."  Macron has said reopening the Strait of Hormuz through a military operation was unrealistic.

South Korean officials have said they were in contact with Washington on the issue and that Seoul wasn't considering paying Iran transit fees to secure fuel shipments through the strait.

The United States stations about 28,000 troops in South Korea, not the 45,000 stated by Trump. The US troops' deployment in South Korea is meant to deter potential aggression from North Korea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Emmanuel Macron France South Korea Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf Persian Gulf

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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