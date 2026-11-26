The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, or 17 per cent if India concludes a reciprocal trade agreement that addresses US concerns over structural excess manufacturing capacity.

Vehicles and specified automotive components already attracting sector-specific duties under Section 232 have been excluded from the proposed levies. Existing Section 232 duties of 25 per cent on specified auto parts will, however, continue.

The US accounted for 26 per cent, or approximately $6.24 billion, of India’s $24 billion automotive component exports in FY26, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Engine components, drive transmission and steering systems together accounted for more than half of India’s overall component exports.

The development comes amid a recovery in shipments by some of India’s largest component exporters following tariff-related disruptions and weak demand last financial year.

The Americas accounted for 30 per cent, or around Rs 2,519 crore, of Bharat Forge’s standalone revenue of Rs 8,396 crore in FY26, according to its annual report. Its standalone revenue declined 5.1 per cent during the year amid regulatory uncertainties and weak US commercial vehicle demand.

Its exports to the Americas rose 47.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 855 crore in the September quarter. Bharat Forge has two manufacturing facilities in North America.

Ramkrishna Forgings’ North American exports fell nearly 35 per cent to Rs 688 crore in FY26, before more than doubling year-on-year to Rs 302 crore in the September quarter. The company has a machining facility in Mexico.

Samvardhana Motherson International, which had more than 25 plants in the US as of August 2025, had disclosed direct exports from India to the US of less than $10 million in the first quarter of FY26, with most contracts on ex-works terms. Sona Comstar has one manufacturing and assembly facility in the US and two in Mexico.

For non-exempt products, the proposed levy could disadvantage Indian exporters against Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, which face proposed tariffs of 18 per cent each.

Assessing the broader implications for Indian exports, Jefferies said a negotiated rate of 17 per cent could give India a one-to-three-percentage-point advantage over select emerging-market peers. Emkay Global Financial Services expects exporters to accelerate shipments ahead of the proposed tariff implementation.

Chinese inputs under US scrutiny

The USTR investigation flagged India’s dependence on Chinese manufacturing inputs and government incentives, including the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Citing a category of miscellaneous vehicle parts, the USTR noted that India’s imports of these products from China rose from $320 million in 2017 to $741 million in 2025, while US imports of the same product category from India increased from $238 million to $515 million.

China accounted for 36 per cent, or around $9.14 billion, of India’s total automotive component imports of $25.4 billion in FY26, according to ACMA data.

Motorcycles, off-highway tyres face fresh risks

Royal Enfield recorded international sales of 120,634 motorcycles in FY26 and had a 6.6 per cent share of the middleweight motorcycle market across the Americas markets where it operated.

Off-highway tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries had seen a recovery in its American business following an easing of tariffs.

“In the Americas, with the tariff rate settling at 10 per cent levels, we have seen a better performance led by the USA,” Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director, had said during the company’s July earnings call.