From France and Italy to Belgium: What is driving protests across Europe?

Protests over rising living costs turned violent in several European countries over the weekend of October 17-18, with shops looted, fires set and clashes with police reported in France, Italy and Belgium. In Portugal, tens of thousands marched in Lisbon against low wages and rising housing costs.

In France, around 1,500 shops and retail establishments, including outlets of Louis Vuitton, Apple and Hugo Boss, were damaged, Le Monde reported. A historic city hall in Limoges was set on fire, while public buildings in other cities were vandalised. Thousands were arrested and over 1,000 officers were injured. President Emmanuel Macron urged calm and said peaceful grievances would be heard while those causing damage would be held accountable.

In Italy, rioters looted shops and set fires in central Milan, injuring at least two police officers. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence and called for a security meeting. In Belgium, police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Brussels and Liège.

But why are Europeans angry and why is the frustration spilling onto the streets?

Rising inflation

The unrest comes as euro area inflation has accelerated again. Eurostat's September 2026 estimate put annual inflation at 3.8 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent in August, with energy prices rising by 18.8 per cent over the year.

Across Europe, household incomes are struggling to keep pace with the cost of living. According to the Le Monde report, the latest increase in inflation is adding to a price shock that began several years ago. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 disrupted energy markets, pushing up the cost of gas, electricity and fuel. Higher transport and production costs also fed into food prices. Inflation subsequently slowed in many countries, but the prices did not returned to their earlier levels, they were just rising more slowly.

The cumulative increase has been substantial. Eurostat data analysed by Euronews Business show that prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages across the European Union rose by 34 per cent between August 2021 and August 2026.

Wages have not kept pace

Income has also not kept pace with the rising inflation. Al Jazeera's analysis of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD's) wage data, adjusted for inflation using Eurostat's price index, found that average full-time real wages between 2000 and 2025 fell by almost 5 per cent in Italy, while rising by 7 per cent in Spain, 11 per cent in France and 20 per cent in Portugal.

Eurostat data show that EU households spent an average of 19 per cent of their disposable income on housing in 2024. For people at risk of poverty, the share was 37 per cent.

Housing adds to the pressure

Housing has become another major source of discontent, particularly among younger people and renters in large cities.

OECD price-to-income data found that Spain's house-price-to-income ratio was 56 per cent higher in 2026 than in 2000, Al Jazeera reported. France's ratio was 39 per cent higher and Italy's was 5 per cent higher. In Portugal, the ratio rose by 67 per cent between 2015 and 2026.

The ratio compares house prices with household incomes.

In Portugal, housing-rights groups have linked their demands to rising rents, mortgage costs and everyday expenses. Spain has also seen housing affordability become a prominent public concern.