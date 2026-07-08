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From Qatar to Bahrain: Where are the US' military bases in West Asia?

The US has maintained military bases and facilities across West Asia for decades, ranging from major air and naval bases to smaller logistics and intelligence outposts

US troops, US police

The US currently operates permanent and temporary military bases in at least 19 locations across West Asia. (Image: Bloomberg)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

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The US launched fresh airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of Wednesday in what it said was retaliation for attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Washington later revoked, with immediate effect, a temporary sanctions waiver that had allowed countries to purchase Iranian oil without attracting US penalties.
 
US President Donald Trump said the interim agreement with Iran was “over”, though he added that talks would be allowed to continue.
 
The strikes have brought renewed attention to the extensive US military footprint across West Asia, which enables Washington to rapidly deploy forces and launch operations across the region.
 
 
The US has maintained military bases and facilities across several countries in the region for decades, ranging from major air and naval bases to smaller logistics and intelligence outposts. Here’s a look at where they are.
 

How many US military bases are there in West Asia?

 
The US currently operates permanent and temporary military bases in at least 19 locations across West Asia. It has a permanent presence in eight locations across Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Some notable US military bases in West Asia include:
 
Qatar
 
Established in 1996, Al Udeid Air Base is the largest air base used by the US military in the region. Spread over 24 hectares, or 60 acres, the base can accommodate nearly 100 aircraft and drones, and is home to around 10,000 US troops.
 
Bahrain
 
The US base in Bahrain, located on the site of a former British naval installation, has around 9,000 personnel, including military and civilian staff. The base is home to the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, whose area of responsibility includes the Gulf, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.
 
Kuwait
 
Kuwait hosts several US military bases, including Camp Arifjan, which is located roughly 40 km from the Iraqi border. It serves as the main logistics, supply and command hub for US military operations in West Asia.
 
The UAE
 
The UAE hosts Al Dhafra Air Base, a critical US Air Force hub that has supported missions against the Islamic State, as well as reconnaissance deployments across the region, according to the US Air Force Central Command.
 
Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port is also used by Washington and serves as the US Navy’s largest port of call in the region. It regularly hosts US aircraft carriers and other vessels.
 
Iraq
 
The US controls the Erbil airbase in Iraq and uses it as a hub for training exercises and battle drills. Washington also maintains a presence at Ain Al Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western Anbar province.
 
Apart from operating military bases in these countries, the US also has a military presence in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.  (With inputs from Reuters)

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

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