From Russia, Iran, China to India: Why governments keep targeting Telegram

India has temporarily blocked Telegram ahead of the Neet-UG 2026 re-examination, citing concerns over exam-related cheating and the spread of misinformation. The week-long restriction, imposed on the recommendation of the National Testing Agency (NTA), will remain in force until June 22 and covers the period surrounding the June 21 retest.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, who argued that the ban unfairly impacts more than 150 million users in India while failing to address the root cause of exam paper leaks.

India is not the only country to restrict one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms. Telegram has repeatedly found itself at the centre of controversy between governments and free-speech advocates.

Here’s a list of countries where the app has faced controversy in the past.

Russia (2018–2020)

One of Telegram's most high-profile confrontations with a government occurred in Russia, co-founder Pavel Durov’s home country, where authorities blocked the app after it refused to hand over encryption keys to the state authorities.

The government argued that access was necessary for counterterror investigations, while Telegram maintained that complying would undermine users' privacy. The ban lasted more than two years but was widely regarded as ineffective, with users circumventing restrictions through VPNs and proxy services. Russia eventually lifted the ban in 2020.

In April 2026, Russia experienced major disruptions in electronic payments and banking services. According to Durov, the outage was caused by Russia's aggressive efforts to block VPNs and restrict access to Telegram and other platforms. He claimed that these measures interfered with critical digital infrastructure and triggered payment-system failures.

The malfunction, according to Reuters, caused chaos for shoppers, forcing the Moscow metro to allow entry without payment through its turnstiles. At the same time, a regional zoo had to ask visitors to pay in cash.

France (2024)

In August 2024, Durov was arrested by French authorities at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, in connection with a probe into criminal activity on the platform and a lack of cooperation with law enforcement, prosecutors said. His arrest elicited anger in Moscow with Russian officials portraying it as a case of Western hypocrisy regarding free speech.

The billionaire holds citizenship in France, along with three other countries. He currently lives in Dubai, where Telegram’s headquarters are located.

Iran (2018–present)

Iran banned Telegram in April 2018 after anti-government protests, accusing the platform of facilitating unrest and threatening national security. Before the ban, Telegram was arguably the country's most popular messaging app, used by tens of millions of Iranians. Authorities promoted domestic alternatives, but many users continued accessing Telegram through VPNs and other circumvention tools.

China (since 2015)

China blocked Telegram in 2015 as part of its broader internet censorship regime. The app had reportedly been used by activists, lawyers and rights groups to organise and communicate outside state-controlled platforms.

In April 2024, Apple said it had removed Telegram from its App Store, citing the Chinese government directive. The move had invited criticism from Durov, saying Apple had “shot itself in the foot” by removing the app from the platform.

Telegram remains inaccessible without circumvention tools in mainland China.

Brazil (2022 and 2023)

Brazil twice moved against Telegram over compliance issues. In 2022, the country's Supreme Court ordered a nationwide suspension after Telegram allegedly failed to cooperate with requests related to misinformation investigations. The ban was later lifted after the company complied with court orders.

In 2023, a temporary suspension was again ordered over a criminal investigation into neo-Nazi groups operating on the platform. Here again, Telegram failed to provide data sought by authorities on individuals being investigated by Brazil on the network, according to the government.

Pakistan

Pakistan has repeatedly restricted Telegram, often citing security concerns and content regulation issues. Access has fluctuated over the years, with users reporting periodic blocks and service disruptions.

The country first restricted access to the messaging app in late 2017. The Pakistan government cited national security, non-compliance with local content regulations, and extremism concerns. Authorities said Telegram's end-to-end encryption and strong privacy features limited its ability to moderate content, monitor activities, or censor objectionable material through standard local regulations. The app remains blocked in Pakistan as of 2026.

Thailand (2020)

Thai authorities sought to block Telegram during the country's pro-democracy protests after demonstrators used the app to organise rallies and coordinate activities. The move became part of a broader crackdown on online dissent.

Cuba (2021)

Access to Telegram was disrupted in Cuba during anti-government demonstrations in July 2021, alongside restrictions affecting other social media and messaging services. Authorities argued the measures were necessary to maintain public order.

Ukraine (2024)

Ukraine did not ban Telegram outright but prohibited its use on official government and military devices. Authorities cited concerns that Russian intelligence services could exploit the platform for espionage and information gathering. The restrictions applied only to official devices, not to the general public.