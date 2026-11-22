Fausto Isidro Meza Flores rose from a small-scale Mexican drug trafficker to one of the FBI's most wanted international drug lords before his detention, which came after the agency said he spent years trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs to the US.

Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro", was captured on Friday night into Saturday by Mexican authorities aided by intelligence from the Trump administration.

The 44-year-old Meza Flores was one of the FBI's top 10 most wanted fugitives, with a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

His history of drug trafficking stretches back more than 20 years and saw him lead the violent Beltran Leyva organisation and later his own group, the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organisation, according to the FBI and Mexico's government. Beyond drug trafficking, the group -- also known as Los Mazatlecos -- is accused of kidnapping, extortion, torture and murder, the agency has said.

Meza Flores is allied with a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel known as "Los Mayos", currently warring for control of the Mexican state. The Sinaloa Cartel was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the Trump administration last year.

Authorities in the US and Mexico have said Meza Flores was once a small-time drug trafficker and scrap metal dealer who grew in power and influence in the Mexican drug trade while evading capture by either country for years.

He rose to prominence leading the Beltran Leyva drug trafficking organisation, which the Treasury Department said split from the Sinaloa Cartel in 2008. The split caused a violent power struggle in the region, similar to fighting between cartel factions seen in Sinaloa in recent years.

He later led his Meza-Flores TCO group for over 20 years, which the US State Department said was responsible for numerous deaths of Mexican police and military forces and other criminals operating in Mexico. It also forms part of a mish-mash of warring criminal groups across the Latin American nation terrorising civilians.

"The Meza-Flores TCO has been responsible for smuggling multiton quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the United States," the State Department said in a 2025 statement announcing a reward for information leading to the arrest of Meza Flores.

The arrest came more than 14 years after Meza Flores was first indicted by the US.

A federal superseding indictment and federal arrest warrant were issued for him seven years later in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia after he was charged with multiple drug-trafficking violations and use and possession of a firearm, according to the FBI.

But capturing Meza Flores proved difficult. His organisation controls key drug transportation routes and drug manufacturing laboratories. Meza Flores himself kept a low profile. Known by the nickname "Chapito Isidro", he is relatively of small stature, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

His arrest led to a burst of violence in Mexico's Sinaloa state, leaving at least 11 people dead, authorities have said. A heavy firefight between Mexican forces and cartel gunmen overnight left residents of the city of Guasave terrorised and trucks and businesses burning. Mexico's Defense Cabinet on Saturday afternoon said seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed.