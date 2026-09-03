G20 can save $90 bn annually on oil costs through travel shifts: CEEW

If commuters across G20 countries carpooled, used buses more, and worked from home part of the week, passenger transport emissions could fall by 408-538 million tonnes of CO2 (MtCO2) a year and save $90 billion in annual oil costs by 2050, according to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The study, A Global Mission LiFE: Mitigation Potential of Behavioural Change in Passenger Transport in G20 Countries, builds on India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the framework launched at COP26 to place sustainable, low-carbon habits at the heart of everyday choices. It models what happens if similar shifts take hold across G20 countries.

The shift could ensure energy security, and the biggest beneficiaries would be the largest oil users. This is because high car ownership and long travel distances, behind their emissions savings, also make them the largest consumers of transport oil.

"Behaviour change could save 2,715 million tonnes of oil use in transport between 2025 and 2050, about 59 per cent of global oil demand in 2024, cumulatively worth $2.3 trillion at April 2026 oil prices. For countries most exposed to oil-price shocks from geopolitical conflict, this is as much a hedge as a climate measure," CEEW said.

Carpooling alone, the single largest lever at 236-411 MtCO2 a year, sees up to 92 per cent of its savings concentrated in developed countries and China, reflecting higher car ownership and lower average vehicle occupancy.

But the benefits of carpooling, hybrid work, and bus use are not evenly spread. Developed countries and China, where car ownership and average travel distances are highest, would deliver 80-88 per cent of the combined savings, with the United States and EU-15 alone contributing 61-63 per cent.

Per person, the gap is starker still: an average American's per-capita emissions-saving potential from these combined shifts is up to 56 times an Indian's, the study says. The study suggested G20 countries place the measurement of behavioural mitigation on the climate policy agenda, so that common methods for verifying these savings can be incorporated into national climate plans.