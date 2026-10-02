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Home / World News / G7 to release 100 mn barrels of diesel, other reserves through IEA

G7 to release 100 mn barrels of diesel, other reserves through IEA

Co-ordinated release, including a frontloaded diesel supply, aims to stabilise global energy markets

France's President Emmanuel Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron | Photo: Reuters File Photo

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

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The G7 group of nations will undertake a co-ordinated release of 100 million barrels of diesel and other reserves through the International Energy Agency (IEA) to try and stabilise world energy markets, according to a joint G7 leaders' statement on Friday. 
"We will implement our commitments with a coordinated release through the IEA of 100 million barrels to begin immediately âover 4 months, including a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners," said the statement, released by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron. 
  

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Topics : G7 oil reserves diesel IEA

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 8:33 PM IST