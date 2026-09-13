German companies lift China investment as US outlays fall, shows IW study

German companies increased investment in China by a ​third in the first half of 2026 while sharply reducing investment in the United States, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) seen by Reuters on Sunday.

German firms invested €5.6 billion ($6.50 ​billion) more in China ​than in the same period of the ​previous year, based on IW's analysis of Bundesbank data. The figure was in line with the average half-year investment level between 2020 and 2025.

"German ​companies have little choice but to continue investing in ‌China," IW's Juergen Matthes said, describing the country ​as both an important sales market and a "gym" where companies can build up their competitive muscle.

Matthes said ‌state subsidies and ​an undervalued yuan made production ‌in China artificially cheap, encouraging German companies to ‌expand locally to compete with Chinese rivals globally.

"For Germany, ​this means production and jobs are shifting to China," Matthes said. "The EU should ​put a stop to this unfair game and impose countervailing tariffs on Chinese imports."

Investment ‌in the US fell by nearly two-thirds ‌to around €4.3 billion, the study said, amid trade tensions and US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.