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Home / World News / Glacial lake burst triggers flash flood in Bhutan, no injuries reported

Glacial lake burst triggers flash flood in Bhutan, no injuries reported

A flood caused by the Shintaphu glacial lake bursting its banks damaged infrastructure at the Gasa Tshachu hot springs, a major tourist attraction

The Rishiganga Gorge scarred by the flash floods of 2023 | Photo: Shyam Saran

Representative image from file

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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A flood caused by the Shintaphu glacial ​lake bursting its banks has washed away infrastructure at the Gasa Tshachu natural hot springs in the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, media reports said on Friday.
 
No injuries or loss of ‌life have been reported, state broadcaster ​BBS said.
 
The hot ​springs at Gasa Tshachu are a major tourist attraction ​in the northern part of the country that is nestled between India and China.
 
BBS reported the extent of damage from the late night flash flood was not ​known because of "darkness and the strong flow" of floodwaters. ‌Two bailey bridges - bridges built in portable, pre-fabricated sections - ​may have been washed away, the broadcaster reported.
 
 
Gasa Tshachu was also hit by a flash flood in 2021, when the Mochhu ‌River changed course ​and swept through the ‌area.

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Kuensel, Bhutan's national newspaper, said part of the ‌road to Laya village where the springs are located had ​been washed away, making it impassable. The road has been closed for traffic indefinitely, the ​newspaper said.
 
The area had been evacuated before the flood reached the area, Kuensel reported.
 
In neighbouring ‌Nepal, in a similar mountainous area about 600 km (370 miles) ‌to the west, a flash flood on its border with China in August killed more than 1,500 people and left more than 5,000 missing. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bhutan Floods Flood fury Himalayan Floods Himalaya

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 8:57 AM IST