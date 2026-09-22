Global diesel squeeze may stretch into 2027 as stocks hit historic lows

A global diesel shortage fuelled by wars in Iran and Ukraine is unlikely to ease before next year, Reuters reported. The prolonged supply squeeze has pushed fuel prices to record levels and is raising costs for transport, agriculture and manufacturing.

The shortage is driven less by a lack of crude oil and more by a shortage of refining capacity. Damage to refineries in West Asia and Russia, disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and restrictions on Chinese fuel exports have reduced the amount of crude being converted into diesel and other fuels.

Diesel inventories fall to historic lows

The pressure is visible in fuel inventories. US diesel stocks fell to 107.9 million barrels as of September 11, the lowest level for this time of year since records began in 1982, Reuters reported.

The storage market also points to a prolonged shortage. Diesel storage capacity available for lease across North America and the Caribbean rose to 13 million barrels for October, up from 11 million barrels in June, according to storage broker The Tank Tiger, as cited by Reuters.

The increase does not mean more diesel is available. Instead, storage operators told Reuters that refiners and traders are not renewing leases because they have less fuel to put into the tanks.

The EIA expects US distillate inventories, which include diesel, to fall below 100 million barrels in September and remain below the five-year low through the end of 2026 and most of 2027.

European stocks are also under pressure. Inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading and storage hub were 16 per cent below the five-year average in July, according to Insights Global. Singapore's distillate stocks have averaged about 8.2 million barrels in recent weeks, below the 2025 average of 9.6 million barrels, Reuters reported.

Wars hit global refining capacity

The American Petroleum Institute (API), in an August 26 analysis, said disruptions in West Asia, Russia and China had removed about 5 million barrels per day of crude-processing capacity, or almost 10 per cent of global supply, compared with a year earlier.

In West Asia, refinery damage and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have reduced fuel supplies reaching global markets. Russia, one of the world's major diesel suppliers, has also seen refinery output hit by Ukrainian strikes.

China has further tightened the market by limiting refined-fuel exports earlier this year to protect domestic supplies, although exports have started to increase again.

US refiners have little room to raise output

US refineries are already operating close to their limits. The API said US refineries ran at a 97 per cent utilisation rate in July, producing more diesel than in any July on record.

S&P Global , in an August 26 report, said US refineries were operating at 97.4 per cent of capacity in the week ended August 21, the highest level in nearly eight years.

This leaves limited scope for a rapid increase in domestic diesel production. S&P Global reported that the US Gulf Coast diesel crack against West Texas Intermediate crude had risen to $91.06 a barrel on August 25, compared with $30 a barrel a year earlier.

The problem is global, rather than limited to the US. Analysts cited by S&P Global estimated that 2-3 million barrels per day of refined products were missing from global supplies, while the International Energy Agency estimated lost refining throughput at 4.7 million barrels per day compared with 2025.

S&P Global reported that restarting idled refineries or building new capacity would take years, leaving few immediate options for governments.

Prices put pressure on businesses and consumers

The shortage is already feeding into fuel prices. Reuters reported that US retail diesel prices crossed $6 a gallon this month for the first time. The US diesel crack spread reached a record $118.62 a barrel on September 14, showing how sharply refining margins have risen.

The Guardian reported that the average UK diesel price had risen 54 per cent to 196.28 pence a litre since the West Asia crisis began in late February. It said prices were expected to reach £2 a litre within days, with some stations already above that level.

The impact extends beyond motorists. Diesel is a key input for haulage, farming, construction and other businesses. Higher fuel costs can therefore raise the price of transporting goods and eventually feed into consumer prices.

The Guardian also reported that the UK has become more dependent on imported diesel after the number of operating refineries fell from nine at the start of the century to four. The country's reliance on diesel imports rose to 54 per cent of consumption last year, according to Fuels Industry UK, as cited by the news report.

Some relief possible, but risks remain

There are some signs that the supply squeeze could ease. Reuters reported that China's refined-fuel exports have been increasing, while high refining margins could encourage producers to raise output where spare capacity is available.

However, the market remains vulnerable to further disruptions. Any escalation in the US-Iran or Russia-Ukraine wars, or a major refinery outage, could trigger another jump in prices.