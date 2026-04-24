Seven sea routes that can shake oil, food, freight and geopolitics

When the US attacked Iran on February 28, Tehran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz, putting severe pressure on the global economy as nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil consumption passes through the waterway. Meanwhile, last month, Yemen-based Iran-aligned Houthi rebels entered the conflict after firing missiles at Israel, raising fears of fresh disruption in the Red Sea shipping lane through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where they had previously targeted commercial vessels.

There are seven key routes – Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal & Bab el-Mandeb, Strait of Malacca, Panama Canal, Taiwan Strait, Turkish Straits and Cape of Good Hope – that are responsible for carrying oil, food, manufactured goods and critical raw materials. These narrow maritime passages are cost-effective and can carry massive volumes at scale, unlike air travel or any other mode of transport.

Why do these routes matter?

More than 80 per cent of global merchandise trade by volume is transported via sea routes, estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development show, underlining the importance of key maritime corridors to the global economy. These narrow passages are cost-effective and can move massive volumes at scale, unlike air travel or most other modes of transport.

Let's take a closer look at some key shipping routes and their importance in the broader global context:

1. Strait of Hormuz: World’s most critical oil artery

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's second-most critical maritime chokepoint that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the rest of the global market.

Key cargo

The key route controls one-fifth of global oil supply, and also carries a significant volume (almost 20 per cent) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), fertilisers, refined petroleum products, industrial chemicals, aluminium, steel products, cements, raw materials and food items, among other things.

Geography and leverage

Bounded to the north by Iran and to the south by Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is only about 50 km wide at its entrance and exit, and about 33 km wide at its narrowest point.

Due to its geographical proximity, Iran maintains significant control over the Strait of Hormuz at its narrowest point. Because Iran controls the Strait, the US has a significant naval presence in the area, primarily due to its relations with other Gulf nations.

Why it matters

As of early 2026, an average of nearly 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products passed through the Strait of Hormuz daily, amounting to 25-30 per cent of global seaborne oil trade. A closure of the strait means a significant impact on the global gas trade.

The West Asia crisis has resulted in trade disruption via this route, which sent the crude oil prices over $100 per barrel.

2. Strait of Malacca: Asia’s trade lifeline

Equally significant as the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca is the busiest shipping route in the world and carries around 40 per cent of world maritime trade.

Key cargo:

The passage carries oil and gas shipments from West Asia to China, Japan, South Korea, and other Asian nations. Apart from oil and gas, it also carries manufactured goods, containers, and raw materials.

Geography and leverage

The Strait is bounded by Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Almost 80 per cent of China's oil imports pass through this route, a dependency Chinese strategists call the 'Malacca dilemma.'

Why it matters:

In the first half of 2025, it was responsible for shipping some 23.2 million barrels of oil per day, accounting for 29 per cent of total maritime oil flows.

While the strait has not been at the centre of any geopolitical tensions recently, for years it has been growing as a spot for illegal ship-to-ship transfers, where oil is shifted between tankers at sea to obscure its origin.

3. Suez Canal & Bab el-Mandeb: Europe-Asia shortcut

The Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb together form one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors, linking Asia and Europe through the Red Sea. The Suez Canal, a man-made sea-level waterway in Egypt, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, while Bab el-Mandeb at the southern end links the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea and wider Indian Ocean.

Key cargo:

The corridor carries containers, crude oil, LNG, consumer goods, machinery, chemicals, grains, and other commodities. While the Suez Canal handles around one-fifth of global container traffic and about 12-15 per cent of world trade, Bab el-Mandeb facilitates around 8-9 per cent of global trade flows.

Geography and leverage:

Egypt controls the Suez Canal through the Suez Canal Authority. Bab el-Mandeb, bordered by Yemen, Djibouti, and Eritrea, remains highly vulnerable to regional conflict and militant attacks, particularly instability linked to Yemen.

Why it matters:

This is the shortest maritime route between Asian factories and European markets. Any disruption can force vessels to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to two weeks in transit time, increasing fuel and insurance costs, tightening shipping capacity, and pushing up freight rates globally. In 2021, an Ever Given container ship was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days, causing a traffic jam of over 200 vessels and disrupted in global supply chains.

4. Panama Canal: Atlantic-Pacific connector

A man-made sea route established in 1914, the Panama Canal is an 82-kilometre-long waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The sea route serves as one of the world’s most important trade shortcuts, linking the US East Coast, Latin America, and Asia while avoiding the far longer route around South America.

Key cargo:

The canal handles around 5-6 per cent of global trade. Major cargo passing through the route includes containers, grain, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), LNG, automobiles, chemicals, and other bulk commodities. It is particularly important for US-bound cargo, agricultural exports, and energy shipments.

Geography and leverage:

The waterway is operated by the Panama Canal Authority, giving Panama direct operational control. The US is one of its largest users because of the canal’s strategic role in transcontinental trade flows.

Why it matters:

The canal relies heavily on freshwater from Gatun Lake to run its lock system.

In recent years, droughts linked to changing weather patterns and El Niño events have lowered water levels in Gatun Lake, forcing restrictions on vessel size and daily transits. These constraints have caused delays, higher freight costs, and rerouting, demonstrating how climate risks can disrupt global commerce.

5. Taiwan Strait: East Asia’s strategic flashpoint

A vital maritime corridor separating mainland China from Taiwan, the Taiwan Strait links the South China Sea to the East China Sea. One of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, it is the only direct maritime passage between China and Taiwan and a critical route for East Asian trade.

Key cargo:

The strait carries high-end electronics components, including semiconductors, machinery, and energy supplies (crude oil, LNG), and container traffic moving across East Asia. It is particularly significant for technology supply chains tied to Taiwan’s chip industry.

Geography and leverage:

While China claims sovereignty over the strait, Taipei rejects the claim and is backed by the US view that it constitutes international waters. China holds military leverage because of its proximity and naval power, while Taiwan’s geographic position gives it major strategic importance.

Why it matters:

Taiwan is a leading producer of advanced semiconductors used in AI systems, smartphones, automobiles, and high-end electronics. Any disruption in the Taiwan Strait could severely delay global AI research and technological advancement by slowing manufacturing, disrupting technology shipments, and triggering major supply-chain shocks worldwide.

6. Turkish Straits: Black Sea gateway

The Turkish Straits — comprising the Bosporus and Dardanelles — form the only maritime link between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. Ships travelling between the two seas must pass through these narrow channels, making them strategically vital for trade, naval access, and regional security.

Key cargo:

The route is crucial for exports from Ukraine and Russia, especially grain, fertilisers, crude oil, refined fuels, metals, and other commodities. As a result, the straits play a very important role in global food security and energy markets.

Geography and leverage:

Türkiye controls the passage under the 1936 Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits, which gives the nation authority over transit rules and the power to regulate naval movement during times of war or heightened tensions. Vessels also incur transit-related service charges, making it the only natural sea routes with such fees.

Why it matters:

Any disruption, congestion, or geopolitical escalation in the Turkish Straits can quickly affect Black Sea exports, push up grain and fertiliser prices, and create volatility in global food and energy markets.

7. Cape of Good Hope: The fallback route

Located at the southern tip of South Africa, the Cape of Good Hope is the principal alternative sea route when the Suez Canal or Red Sea corridor is disrupted. Before the Suez Canal opened in 1869, it was the main maritime passage connecting the Atlantic and Indian Oceans for trade between Europe and Asia.

Key cargo:

The Cape of Good Hope primarily trades containers, crude oil, LNG, coal, iron ore, grains, and other bulk commodities when conflict, blockages or security threats make the Suez route unsafe. It is especially important for Europe-Asia energy and container traffic during crises.

Geography and leverage:

The route remains an open-ocean route with no single controlling authority, making it strategically neutral. However, ships navigating the passage face long distances, rough seas, and limited support infrastructure compared with canal routes.

Why it matters

As the world’s key fallback route, rerouting around the Cape can add 10 to 15 days to voyages, while increasing fuel costs, insurance premiums, and vessel scheduling pressures. Rough sea conditions around southern Africa also heighten the risks of cargo loss, delays, and higher global freight rates.