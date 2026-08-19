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Home / World News / Gold mine collapses in Central African Republic, killing at least 30 miners

Gold mine collapses in Central African Republic, killing at least 30 miners

The mine collapsed Tuesday morning in the Abba region of the Nana-Mambere prefecture, according to Florian Gaguende, one of the surviving miners

The Jonnagiri gold mine will be operated by private firm Geomysore Services, which also plans to process the gold and sell it directly to jewellers. (Photo: Geomysore Services)

Representative image from file

AP Bangui
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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An artisanal gold mining site collapsed Tuesday in the western part of Central African Republic, killing at least 30 miners and leaving others trapped, authorities and residents said.

The mine collapsed Tuesday morning in the Abba region of the Nana-Mambere prefecture, according to Florian Gaguende, one of the surviving miners. He said rescuers were searching for additional miners believed trapped, but that the chances of finding them alive "is getting slimmer."  The sub-prefecture's deputy mayor, Souleymane Bi, said rescuers and residents managed over several hours to pull 30 bodies from the collapsed mine, and that injured miners were receiving treatment.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Central African Republic gold mines Gold miner

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:23 AM IST