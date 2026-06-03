Gold overtakes US treasuries as largest reserve asset: Why it matters

Gold has overtaken US Treasuries as the world’s largest reserve asset held by central banks, marking a major shift in the global financial system and signalling growing unease over geopolitical risks, sanctions, and dependence on the US dollar.

According to the European Central Bank (ECB), gold accounted for nearly 27 per cent of global official reserves by the end of 2025, compared with 22 per cent for US Treasuries, the Financial Times reported. Just a year earlier, US Treasuries still held the top spot.

The change has been driven by two developments: a sharp rally in gold prices and sustained buying by central banks over the past few years. Countries such as China, India, Poland and Turkey have steadily increased gold holdings as global tensions and financial fragmentation deepened.

“Gold purchases by central banks eased to around 850 tonnes, from over 1,000 tonnes per year between 2022 and 2024,” the ECB report said.

For decades, US Treasuries — bonds issued by the US government — were considered the safest reserve asset in the world. Central banks parked their foreign exchange reserves in these securities because they were liquid, stable and backed by the strength of the US economy.

Gold, in contrast, pays no interest and is expensive to store. Yet many central banks are now increasingly treating it as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and possible disruptions linked to sanctions or currency shocks.

What this means in simple terms

Think of a country’s reserves as its emergency savings account. Traditionally, most countries stored these savings in dollar assets, especially US government bonds. Now, more countries are shifting a bigger part of those savings into gold.

The move does not mean the dollar is collapsing. The US dollar still dominates global trade and reserves, with dollar-denominated assets making up the largest share globally.

But it does suggest that many countries no longer want to rely too heavily on one country’s financial system. Gold is seen as politically neutral because it is not controlled by any government.

Why global markets care

The development matters because reserve flows influence currencies, bond markets and global capital movement.

If central banks reduce purchases of US Treasuries over time, borrowing costs for the US government could gradually rise. At the same time, stronger demand for gold can keep prices elevated and increase volatility in commodity markets.

The shift also reflects broader changes in the world economy:

Countries are diversifying away from excessive dollar dependence

Geopolitical tensions are increasingly shaping financial decisions

Central banks are prioritising safety and strategic autonomy over returns

Analysts caution this is less about abandoning the dollar and more about creating a more diversified reserve system.

The ECB itself noted that gold remains an “awkward” reserve asset because it generates no income and its price can swing sharply. Much of gold’s rise in reserve rankings has come from soaring prices rather than explosive fresh buying.

What it means for India

For India, the shift has both strategic and economic implications.

India’s own reserve strategy reflects this broader global shift. According to the RBI’s FY26 Annual Report, India’s gold reserves stood at 880.52 metric tonnes at the end of March 2026. Gold now accounts for 16.7 per cent of the country’s total foreign exchange reserves, up sharply from 9.3 per cent in September 2024.

The RBI has also increased the share of gold stored domestically. Nearly 77 per cent of India’s gold stockpile is now held within the country, compared with 66 per cent 6 months earlier, according to a CNBCTV18 report.

The trend highlights how central banks worldwide are placing greater emphasis not just on owning gold, but also on maintaining physical custody of reserves amid rising geopolitical and financial uncertainty.

Higher global demand for gold can strengthen the value of India’s reserve assets, but it can also push domestic gold prices higher. That has consequences for inflation, jewellery demand and India’s import bill, since the country imports most of its gold requirements.

A sustained rise in gold prices may widen India’s trade deficit because more dollars are needed to buy the same quantity of gold from abroad.

At the same time, a gradual move towards diversified reserve systems could benefit emerging economies like India by reducing vulnerability to sudden dollar shocks.