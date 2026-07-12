Govt announces one-day national mourning for former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad

India will observe a one-day national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for former Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the father of the current Amir of the Gulf state, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where it is regularly flown, and there will be no official entertainment that day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of ‘Father Amir’ Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who passed away on Sunday, noting that he was a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity and was a true friend of India.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to visit Qatar shortly to convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government to the State of Qatar, the MEA said.

Qatar on Sunday announced four days of public mourning, commencing on Sunday, in the Gulf state. Following his abdication, ‘Father Amir’ was given this title, which indicated that he remained active in the affairs of the Gulf state. He remained active in the Gulf state's affairs until a couple of years ago, when he gradually receded from public life.

Officials said ‘Father Amir’ was a great friend of India. During his time, the number of Indians in Qatar grew substantially. As Amir, he visited India in 1999, 2005 and 2012. Besides official visits, he also paid a number of personal visits to India. His fondness for India was also visible in his interactions with visiting Indian dignitaries, the last being that of Prime Minister Modi in February 2024, officials said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also called on him in December 2020.

The one-day national mourning was announced in honour of the passing away of ‘Father Amir’, given India’s strategic relations with Qatar, the high esteem in which Father Amir was held, and his support for India and the Indian community, officials said.

Modi visited Qatar in February 2024, where he met the current Amir and ‘Father Amir’. He had earlier visited Qatar in June 2016, the first visit by an Indian prime minister since Manmohan Singh’s to the Gulf state in November 2008.

India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2023-24 was $14.08 billion. India’s exports to Qatar during the period were $1.7 billion, and India’s imports from Qatar were $12.38 billion.

Qatar’s key exports to India included liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and fertilisers.

In 2023, India was among the top three export destinations for Qatar (China and South Korea being the other two) and was also among the top four sources of Qatar’s imports, along with the US, China and Italy.

Until recently, before the conflict in West Asia broke out, Qatar was the largest supplier of LNG to India, accounting for over 40 per cent of India's global LNG imports. Besides LNG, India also imported ethylene, propylene, ammonia, urea and polyethylene from Qatar.

Qatar is home to an Indian community of over 830,000, about a fourth of Qatar’s total population of almost 3.2 million. There are over 20,000 large and small Indian companies operating in Qatar, either wholly owned or as joint ventures, in sectors such as infrastructure, communications and information technology, and energy.

Currently, there are over 60,000 Indian students studying in 19 Indian schools and a few in international schools across Qatar.