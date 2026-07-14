Tuesday, July 14, 2026 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Govt official says 7 Indian-flagged vessels in Persian Gulf currently

Govt official says 7 Indian-flagged vessels in Persian Gulf currently

Seven Indian-flagged vessels with around 148 seafarers remain in the Persian Gulf as rising US-Iran tensions discourage ships from leaving the region

Hormuz, ships, shipping,

Image: Bloomberg

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as seven Indian-flagged vessels were on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz before the start of the latest military escalation between the US and Iran, a government official said on Tuesday.
 
Just like the early part of the West Asia conflict, these vessels are unlikely to sail out of the Persian Gulf before de-escalation of tensions, he said.
 
The official told PTI that five Indian-flagged vessels are engaged in commercial activities in the region.
 
"About 148 seafarers are onboard the seven Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf. And given the current situation, they are not planning to come out of the region as of now," he said.
 
 
The attacks on two merchant ships MT Al Bahyah and MT Mombasa B reportedly during the early hours of July 14 came two days after an Iranian attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy left an Indian crew member missing.

Also Read

Q&A with Baldev Prakash, managing director & CEO at SBICAP Securities.

Wealth opportunities exist across market spectrum: Baldev Prakash, SBICAP

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Crude oil prices to hover around $70-75/bbl ; US-Iran peace deal in focus

Hormuz, ships, shipping,

India condemns Iran attacks on two vessels carrying 30 Indian sailors

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

1 Indian killed, 6 injured after Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Hormuz transits fall to lowest in a month amid fresh escalation of tensions

 
The vessel MT Al Bahyah had a total of 23 crew members comprising 12 Indians, 6 Filipinos, 3 Russians, 1 Egyptian, and 1 Sri Lankan. MT Mombasa B also had 23 crew members comprising 17 Indians, 3 Ukrainians, and 3 Georgians.
 
An Indian crew member on MT Al Bahyah has been confirmed to be killed, the official said.
 
The fresh escalation in tensions has raised questions over the fragile peace deal finalised between the US and Iran in June.
 

More From This Section

Bangkok, Bangkok fire, Thailand, Thailand police

Bangkok's deadliest bar fire that killed 30: All that you need to know

Bangkok fire, fire, thailand, bangkok

Death toll in Bangkok music bar fire rises to 30, dozens remain in hospital

china Flag, China

China expels third Politburo member in deepening anti-graft drive

tariff, import, export, Trump tariff

China's exports surge 27% in June as AI boom drives strong demand

donald trump, trump

Trump's proposed 20% Hormuz fee could cost each oil supertanker $30 mn

Topics : US Iran tensions shipping ports Persian Gulf

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchClaude AI Pricing in IndiaiOS Public BetaSBI Fund Management IPOWelspun Corp Share PriceEPFO PF Transfer OptionWhat is AI SquattingUpcoming Q1 ResultsWipro Q1 Preview