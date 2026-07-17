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Home / World News / 'Groundless accusations': China rejects Trump's election meddling claims

'Groundless accusations': China rejects Trump's election meddling claims

China rejected President Donald Trump's allegations of interference in the 2020 US election, calling the claims fabricated and urging Washington to stop making groundless accusations

Lin Jian

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China spokesperson Lin Jian addresses the media (Photo:PTI)

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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China on Friday said it has never interfered in US elections and has no interest in doing so, urging Washington to stop making what it described as "groundless accusations" after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of meddling in the 2020 election.

In an address to the nation Thursday, Trump again raised doubts about the US elections results in 2020 and accused China of interfering in them.

"The relevant allegations by the US are entirely fabricated and aimed at vilifying China," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. "We have no interest in interfering in US elections and have never done so."  In a daily briefing in Beijing, Lin called on the US to stop making groundless accusations against China.

 

Asked whether this might affect the expected visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S. in September, the spokesperson replied: "As I just said, we urge the US to stop making an issue of China in its elections and do something conducive to China-US relations."  Trump visited Beijing in mid-May and met with Xi, and both governments said they would adopt a new framework to manage the bilateral relations. Trump invited Xi to visit the United States in September and Beijing confirmed Xi has accepted the invitation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump China US Elections Xi Jinping US China

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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