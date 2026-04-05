Gulf nations explore oil routes beyond Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

With no end in sight for the ongoing war in West Asia, the Gulf states are stepping up efforts to reduce their dependence on the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. According to a report by the Financial Times, the current conflict has pushed long-discussed alternatives, including pipelines and overland corridors, closer to operational reality.

The Strait of Hormuz typically handles nearly 20 million barrels per day of oil shipments, making it a key global chokepoint. Recent attacks on shipping and heightened geopolitical risks have intensified efforts to find reliable alternatives.

What existing pipelines are being used to bypass Hormuz? Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are already relying on existing infrastructure to bypass the strait. Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, also known as Petroline, stretches roughly 1,200 km from its eastern oil fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. With a capacity of about 7 million barrels per day, it has become a critical route during the current crisis.

Similarly, the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP) connects Habshan to Fujairah, allowing exports to bypass Hormuz. The pipeline can handle up to 1.8 million barrels per day, though current utilisation remains below peak capacity. Analysts cited by the Financial Times say both pipelines together can only partially offset disruptions to Gulf oil flows.

What expansion plans are under consideration?

According to the report, Saudi Arabia is considering expanding the East-West pipeline or building new routes to increase the share of oil transported outside Hormuz. Additional export terminals along the Red Sea coast, including at the Neom project, are also under discussion.

In the UAE, officials are reportedly exploring the possibility of a second pipeline to Fujairah to boost capacity. These expansions are seen as near-term solutions that avoid the complexity of new cross-border infrastructure.

Are new pipeline corridors being planned?

Beyond expansions, Gulf states are evaluating more ambitious pipeline networks. Experts suggest a “web of corridors” across the region could provide greater resilience than standalone projects.

“I’m sensing a shift from hypotheticals into operational reality,” Maisoon Kafafy, senior adviser at the Atlantic Council, told the Financial Times. “Everyone is looking at the same map and they are drawing the same conclusions.”

Proposals include pipelines linking Iraq to Mediterranean ports via Jordan, Syria or Turkiye, as well as routes to Oman’s ports. Another option is integrating energy transport into the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which could combine pipelines with rail and trade links.

What challenges do these projects face?

Such projects, however, face significant hurdles, including costs estimated at $5 billion for simpler routes and up to $20 billion for multi-country corridors. Building pipelines across deserts and mountainous terrain also presents technical challenges, while security risks persist in conflict-prone areas such as Iraq and Syria.

Christopher Bush, the chief executive of Cat Group, the private Lebanese company that was one of the main builders of Saudi’s East-West pipeline, told the Financial Times that there was plenty of interest in new projects even before the war began. But according to him, the cost of replicating the East-West pipeline today would be at least $5 bn.

“It has been looked at… There is an opportunity that has been discussed,” Bush told the Financial Times.

Political coordination is another barrier. Regional cooperation would be required to manage cross-border infrastructure and ensure equitable control of supply flows.

What does this mean for global energy markets?

The uncertainty around Hormuz has driven volatility in oil prices, with Brent crude fluctuating sharply in recent weeks. Analysts warn that prolonged disruptions could force production cuts if storage capacity fills up.

“The longer this conflict goes on… there’s nothing to do but production cuts,” Sasha Foss, energy market analyst at Marex, told CNBC.

While pipelines offer partial relief, experts say they cannot fully replace maritime routes in the short term. However, the current crisis is accelerating long-term shifts in how Gulf states approach energy security.