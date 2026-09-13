Gulf tankers run out of options as key oil export routes pinch shut

By Lisa Friedman, Jenny Gross & Rebecca F Elliott

The world’s most valuable energy corridors are pinching shut. On Friday, Houthi militants backed by Iran expanded their control of the Red Sea, threatening a critical route for Persian Gulf crude. That left the region with few alternatives, since shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — once the world’s primary oil transit point — remains significantly constrained and far below what it was before the war.

The United States (US) Navy has been able to keep oil flowing out of the Strait of Hormuz on sea paths close to Oman, on the opposite side from Iran. But that has required an extensive and dangerous operation.

For shipping companies, the once-routine operation of navigating the strait has become a high-risk endeavour. At least 23 ships were hit in the waterway near Oman in July and August. Since the war began at the end of February, at least 22 sailors have been killed in West Asia. “These waters aren’t safe,” said Michelle Wiese Bockmann, an analyst at Windward, a maritime intelligence company.

The war in Iran, in its seventh month, appears to be spinning out of control, analysts said. With no diplomatic end in sight, West Asia, the epicentre of energy production, is facing its most severe supply crisis in decades.

Trump said this week that he believed the war in Iran would not end until after the midterm election in November, but claimed gas prices would come “tumbling down” after the voting. In truth, analysts said, the Trump administration has few options left for ending the war or lowering energy prices.

Iran has demanded, among other things, the end of a US blockade of Iranian ports and the release of frozen assets overseas. Iran has also claimed it will maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Friday, Houthi rebel groups gained control of the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha in Yemen, pushing out forces allied with the Yemeni government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Just days earlier, the Houthis injured 73 civilians and hit energy facilities in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

Fawaz A Gerges, a London School of Economics professor focusing on West Asia, called the Houthi control of Mokha “a game changer” for the group as well as for Iran. The Saudi Energy Ministry said on Friday that its East-West Pipeline, the conduit it had been using instead of the Strait of Hormuz, had been “targeted multiple times” by attacks the day before and had been shut down as a “precautionary measure.”

After the first US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran restricted access through the Strait of Hormuz. That turned the Bab al-Mandab Strait, at the southern entry to the Red Sea, into a backup route for West Asia oil, particularly for Saudi Arabia. Now the Houthis have a stranglehold there.

In the past week, only two Saudi cargoes passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait out of the Red Sea, according to Kpler, a maritime data firm.

Saudi Arabia has another Red Sea option to export oil — sending it north through a pipeline near the Suez Canal. But that route through the Mediterranean is costlier and adds weeks to the voyage to Asia, where most of the kingdom’s customers are.