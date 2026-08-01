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Home / World News / Hamas agrees to disarm under Gaza deal if Israel withdraws troops

Hamas agrees to disarm under Gaza deal if Israel withdraws troops

Hamas has reportedly agreed to a phased disarmament roadmap on the condition that Israel ends military operations, withdraws troops from Gaza and implements the next phase of the ceasefire

According to Hamas's response on Tuesday, it is demanding that all humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip exclusively through the auspices of the United Nations. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Representative image (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

AP
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 12:09 AM IST

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Hamas reached an agreement to disarm, officials told The Associated Press on Friday, a significant move that could help end the war in Gaza — but one that will face many hurdles and could take a long time to achieve. Hamas agreed to a road map as long as Israel also makes concessions, including ending hostilities and withdrawing its troops from the Palestinian territory, said a Hamas official and a regional official. Israel has not commented on the deal.
 
It comes nine months after a US-brokered ceasefire to end the fighting between Israel and the group was signed. That 20-point ceasefire plan calls on the militant group to surrender its weapons and destroy its vast network of tunnels. It also envisions Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza, the arrival of a new technocratic Palestinian government, the deployment of the International Stabilization Force and the rebuilding of the battered Palestinian enclave. But negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the implementation of the next phase of the ceasefire deal had largely deadlocked and disarmament was a major sticking point. A large change for Hamas, whose founding charter calls for armed resistance against Israel.
 
 
“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases,” Trump said on social media. “As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for
Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours,” he said.
 
A copy of the agreement obtained and verified by The Associated Press said that all police weapons will be transferred to the US-backed Palestinian technocratic committee, known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, upon its arrival in the enclave.

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 12:09 AM IST