US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday (local time) targeted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over his energy conservation message amid Iran's energy crisis.

Bessent reacted to a Washington Post article of November 22 showing Pezeshkian working in a dimly lit, unheated office and encouraging citizens to conserve energy as US economic pressure and a naval blockade continue to weigh on Iran.

In a post on X, Bessent said, "Good job, guys. Have a wonderful winter."

The Washington Post reported that Pezeshkian was seen working at his desk in an office illuminated by a desk lamp, with a large chandelier switched off. The Iranian President also showed a thermostat indicating that the room was at 65 degrees.

The footage, aired by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, was intended as a conservation message. An Iranian Foreign Ministry official told the newspaper that it did not reflect Pezeshkian's actual working conditions.

"The President undertook this symbolic gesture to promote a culture of responsible energy consumption among the public," the official said.

Iran has some of the world's largest oil and natural gas reserves but is facing an energy crisis amid US economic sanctions and a naval blockade, according to the Washington Post report.

The episode comes amid Pezeshkian's repeated assertions that external pressure would not prevent Iran from pursuing development.

Speaking on Thursday during a ceremony marking the inauguration of the first phase of a new urban train line, Pezeshkian said sanctions and war had created difficult conditions but had not stopped the country from achieving progress, IRNA reported.

"The enemies do not want Iran to progress, but we must put aside our differences, join hands, and, relying on domestic strength and the participation of the people, continue the path of growth, development, and prosperity of the country with strength," he said.

During his visit to Razavi Khorasan Province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Pezeshkian also said Iranians would stand firm in defending their country and would not bow to pressure from the United States or Israel.

Moreover, on Friday, Pezeshkian reiterated his criticism of the United States and Israel over the February 28 "attack" on a school in Minab, which he claimed killed "168 children".

In a post on X, he said, "No agony is greater than a father burying the child he should still hold in his arms."

"The US government and Israeli regime bear responsibility for Minab's 168 murdered children. We will never forget. This atrocity exposes the hypocrisy of those who claim to defend human rights," he added.

According to Al Jazeera, a UN fact-finding mission said in September that it had reasonable grounds to believe the United States was behind the deadly strike on the primary school and that the attack amounted to a war crime.

According to the September report by the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran, at least 156 people (including about 120 schoolchildren and 26 teachers), along with other staff and parents, were killed and more than 110 injured in the February 28 strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab.

In June, US President Donald Trump said "nobody" purposefully attacked a school in Iran, citing an ongoing investigation.