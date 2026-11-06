Hegseth approves more armed National Guard patrols across Washington

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed off on the National Guard ramping up its presence in the nation's capital in military vehicles and boats as troops deepen their integration with local law enforcement.

In two memos signed Oct. 29 and obtained by The Associated Press, Hegseth approved the National Guard to use 60 military police cars as well as tactical vehicles, patrol boats and portable light towers during increased patrols around Washington. Troops will also be able to carry rifles during some operations but not in Metro rail stations.

The sight of vehicles that look more at home on a battlefield than a city street will harken back to when President Donald Trump first deployed the National Guard in August 2025 for what he called a crime-fighting mission. Tactical vehicles and troops carrying guns initially were seen at some Washington landmarks. National Guard members have supported law enforcement operations, patrolled neighborhoods, dispersed homeless camps and helped with citywide cleanup efforts.

A boost in troop presence comes amid increased issues involving Guard members assigned to the city, including the arrest of a Georgia serviceman for pulling a gun on a fellow Guard member, the arrest of a Guard member for carrying an unauthorized firearm, and the shooting of a Guardsman while trying to break up a fight.

The memos say "visibility patrols," a mainstay of the Guard's mission in Washington, are going to be expanded and 20 light towers will be employed to "enhance force protection in patrol zones." But Hegseth says the maximum number of deployed Guard members would stay at 3,500, lower than a summertime peak of about 5,000 during America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Hegseth signed off on the National Guard using patrol cars and tactical vehicles to support law enforcement operations, though the memos stressed that the patrol cars need to be marked as "National Guard" and troops need to be in uniform. Two National Guard patrol boats will also be used "to provide operational maritime support." The memos forbid troops from conducting high-speed chases.

The memos suggest that troops will play a greater role in taking on "gangs and drug traffickers." Hegseth is continuing to provide six analysts "to address organized drug distribution within DC," and troops who are supporting anti-gang and drug operations will now be able to carry rifles in addition to their traditional pistols.

One of the memos grants the US Marshals Service the use of the DC National Guard's 260th Special Purpose Brigade - a unit that functioned as a "quick reaction force" - to help protect "key federal leaders" and help secure and defend "key federal facilities." A Marshals Service request for National Guard helicopters or the use of troops "to clean up abandoned tires in specific areas of DC" was denied in a Nov. 4 memo, however.

When asked about the memos, the Pentagon confirmed that Hegseth "authorized the continued use of National Guard personnel and capabilities in support of the Make DC Safe and Beautiful mission." The District of Columbia, which sued in September 2025 over the National Guard deployment, has argued that the mobilization is an illegal use of the military for domestic law enforcement. A federal appeals court panel heard arguments Oct. 14 after a lower court sided with the city.

Nearly 3,100 Guard members from various states are in Washington, including more than 500 from Georgia, the largest contingent behind the District of Columbia, which had 514 members involved as of Monday.