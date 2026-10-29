Hegseth fires top military planner even as Trump plans fresh Iran strikes

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired the Pentagon's top military planner, a defence official said Wednesday, the latest in a series of generals to be ousted and one that comes even as President Donald Trump is weighing renewed strikes on Iran in the eight-month-long war.

Army Lt Gen Brett Sylvia was removed as head of strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is the second general to be ousted from the post, known in military circles as the "J5", under Hegseth. His predecessor, Lt Gen Joseph McGee, was forced to retire last October.

The defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel matters, said there is no immediate replacement for Sylvia and no reason has been given for the firing. The move was reported earlier by The Atlantic.

A spokesperson for the Joint Staff said "the Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt Gen Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation" and they "wish him and his family the best." Typically, the J5 director and their staff are responsible for generating and coordinating military plans with both the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the president. Sylvia's firing comes as Trump has repeatedly floated starting new military operations against Iran.

Trump has vowed to "finish the job" in Iran after launching the war with Israel eight months ago and said new strikes are an option after the midterm elections next week.

US officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to be prepared for potential renewed military action after Tuesday's elections as well as for the possibility that Iran will attempt to retaliate against them, two diplomats briefed on the matter said. They say Trump has not made a final decision on new strikes.

A third US aircraft carrier and thousands of additional troops are making their way to the region.

Before arriving at the Joint Staff, Sylvia served as the commander of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, until May 2025, according to his official biography, which has now been taken offline. He also previously served as the vice director for the J5.

He is the latest in nearly two dozen generals, admirals and other military leaders to be fired, forced to retire or otherwise depart under Hegseth's tenure - almost all of which have not been publicly explained by the Pentagon.

That includes the civilian secretaries of the Army and Navy as well as some top uniformed officers for the military services.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment late Wednesday.

Hegseth said last month that he ordered the military to double the cuts to the overall number of top officers to a 20 per cent decrease to be completed by Jan 1, 2027. There are currently roughly 800 flag and general officer positions.

"I call it accountability and long overdue," Hegseth told junior officers and enlisted leaders at the Marine Corps Base Quantico on Sept 30.

Some members of Congress have criticised cuts to the ranks of generals as a "purge" that will take years to rebuild.

"He's got some kind of like deep-seated grievance about leadership in the military," Sen Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot who has been critical of Hegseth, said last month. "He's purging a generation of great leaders of the military, and it's going to take a generation to recover from it.