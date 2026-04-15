Hezbollah slams Lebanon-Israel talks as 'national sin' amid strikes

Hezbollah said on Wednesday the Lebanese government’s decision to hold talks with Israel was “a national sin” that would widen divisions in Lebanon, underlining deep polarisation in the country as the Iran-backed group wages war with Israel.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Tuesday’s US-mediated meeting between Lebanon’s Washington ambassador and her Israeli counterpart did not reflect Lebanon’s national identity or “the choices of its people”.

The meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the first such direct contact in decades between the two countries that have remained in a state of war since Israel was established in 1948.

Both sides said the talks were positive, though ahead of the meeting, Israel had ruled out any discussion of Lebanon’s demand for a ceasefire in the war, which erupted after Hezbollah opened fire in support of Tehran.

“Does the government not realise the danger of what it has undertaken? And does it understand that it has entered a wrong path that leads only to increasing the rift among the Lebanese?” Fadlallah said. “It has obtained nothing from the enemy except praise without achieving any demand,” he said in a televised statement.

New strikes hit Lebanon

Israeli strikes rocked southern Lebanon overnight and into Wednesday. Smoke rose over the coastal city of Tyre, underscoring the fragility of diplomatic efforts.

Though Israeli strikes in Beirut have eased since last week’s shattering 10-minute bombardment without warning that killed over 350 people across the country, areas in southern Lebanon remain under frequent attack.

An Israeli drone struck a car overnight a few hundred meters from Tyre's city centre. It was not immediately clear who was targeted, but witnesses said it killed a young woman who was sitting outside her house nearby. Mourners gathered Wednesday to bury the woman, 19-year-old Ghadir Baalbaki, in a temporary cemetery for those killed during the war. Many families are unable to bury relatives in hometowns closer to the front lines.

Fadlallah said his group wants a comprehensive ceasefire, rather than a return to near-daily Israeli strikes and assassinations as seen after it agreed to a previous ceasefire with Israel in November 2024.

Israel’s military has periodically issued warnings telling residents of wide swathes of southern Lebanon to flee, but thousands have stayed, either because they don't want to leave their homes or because they have nowhere to go. Israel’s security cabinet will convene late on Wednesday to discuss a possible Lebanon ceasefire, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

The Lebanese state has been seeking to disarm Hezbollah peacefully since the 2024 war. Any move by Lebanon to disarm it by force risks igniting conflict in a country shattered by civil war from 1975 to 1990. Moves against Hezbollah by a Western-backed government in 2008 prompted a short civil war.

The current government banned Hezbollah's military wing after it opened fire on Israel last month.