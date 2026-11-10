Higher financing costs to weaken global credit conditions in 2027: Moody's

Moody's Ratings on Tuesday said it expects global credit conditions to weaken in 2027 due to higher financing costs and elevated energy prices.

The Moody's Ratings' 2027 Global Credit Conditions Outlook report examines the key forces that could shape credit markets in the year ahead.

It said AI investment will remain massive, but investors will increasingly focus on whether revenues and productivity gains justify the scale of spending.

"Business model disruption will become more visible: some companies will gain from stronger demand and productivity, while others face more competition and weaker pricing power," Moody's Ratings said.

Besides, Moody's expects government intervention through tariffs, regulation, export controls and strategic investment to play a growing role in credit outcomes.

"As many of these tools can be introduced or reversed by executive action, policy can shift quickly, therefore this will continue to influence trade, capital allocation and competition in 2027," it added.

Rising spending on energy security, critical minerals, defence, and climate resilience will create opportunities for some sectors while increasing costs for others.

Also, higher refinancing costs will put greater pressure on highly leveraged issuers and borrowers with significant near-term maturities.

"Moody's Ratings expects global credit conditions to weaken in 2027 as higher financing costs and elevated energy prices create pockets of pressure, even as major economies continue to expand," the agency said.