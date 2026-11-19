The share of Muslims in India’s population will increase from 15.4 per cent in 2020 to 19.6 per cent by 2070, according to the Pew Research Center’s projections released on November 18. It added that Hindus comprised 79.4 per cent of India’s religious composition in 2020, and the share will decline marginally to 75.8 per cent by 2070.

If current demographic trends continue, the number of Hindus in India will increase by 176 million between 2020 and 2070, according to Pew. It said that Hindus are growing in absolute numbers, but are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population from 15 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2070. The absolute number of Hindus in India and worldwide will rise from 1.2 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2070, Pew said. Outside India, much of the projected growth among Hindus will come from Pakistan (over five million) and the US (over four million), Pew stated.

Globally, Pew said Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians by 2035. Its new projections forecast that there will be 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians by 2035. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide.

It said a key reason behind these projections is that Muslims have a higher fertility rate. From 2020-2025, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman, followed by 2.5 for Christians. The average fertility rate for all other women was 1.6, below the 2.1 level considered the replacement level.

According to Pew’s projections, Buddhists are expected to shrink both in number and as a portion of the world’s population in the coming decades, partly due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, South Korea and Japan.

All other religions combined (including Baha’is, Daoists, Jains, Sikhs, adherents of folk religions and many other groups) are expected to experience a modest increase in number, but will slip below 2 per cent of the global population by 2070.

According to Pew, if recent trends continue, Pakistan will have the largest Muslim population by 2070, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia.

By 2070, it is projected that more than half of the world’s Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa; the Democratic Republic of the Congo will surpass the US in having the largest Christian population.

According to Pew, the world’s population is projected to increase by 29 per cent between 2020 and 2070.

The report said that many countries have seen a steady proliferation of the “nones” — people who are atheist, agnostic or religiously unaffiliated. Excluding China, which has a high proportion of “nones” but faces a sharp decline in overall population, the ranks of “nones” elsewhere will grow by over 180 million by 2070, Pew said. They already account for a majority in 10 countries, including Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam, with South Korea, France and the UK likely to join this group by 2070, according to Pew.