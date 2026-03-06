Friday, March 06, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Hong Kong ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai not to appeal security conviction

Hong Kong ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai not to appeal security conviction

Observers say his conviction reflected the decline of press and other freedoms that has changed Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to China's control in 1997

Jimmy Lai

Lai was one of the first prominent figures to be arrested under the security law in 2020 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
Hong Kong pro-democracy ex-publisher Jimmy Lai will not appeal the national security conviction for which he was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month, his legal team said Friday.

Lai, an outspoken critic of China's ruling Communist Party who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily, was found guilty in December of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiring with others to publish seditious articles.

His legal team told The Associated Press via a text message about the decision, which ends a yearslong legal battle. The lawyers would not comment on the reason for not appealing.

Observers say his conviction reflected the decline of press and other freedoms that has changed Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to China's control in 1997. The government insists the case has nothing to do with a free press, saying the defendants used news reporting as a pretext for years to commit acts that harmed China and Hong Kong.

 

Lai was one of the first prominent figures to be arrested under the security law in 2020. Within a year, some of Apple Daily's senior journalists also were arrested, and the newspaper, known for its critical coverage of both the Beijing and Hong Kong governments, shut down in June 2021.

Lai is 78, and his lengthy sentence raised concerns that he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

After the sentencing, the children of Lai said a possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing could be crucial in securing the release of their father, a British citizen.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will travel to China on March 31 through April 2 to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping, although there is no official confirmation from Beijing so far.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have defended Lai's sentencing, saying it reflected the spirit of the rule of law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hong Kong Hong Kong protests China

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

