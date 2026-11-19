The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is laying the groundwork for long-promised investigations into the Trump administration, which are set to begin with the new Congress in January.

Representative Robert Garcia of California, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee when Democrats take control, sent letters directing members of President Donald Trump’s family and top administration officials to preserve documents. The move is an early step towards launching investigations into the president and his administration.

The letters, released on Wednesday, cover a wide range of potential investigations, including alleged financial conflicts involving Trump’s family, misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security and the administration’s handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse,” Garcia said in a statement. “These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.”

Those targeted by the letters include two of Trump’s sons, Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

The letters offer an early glimpse of how Democrats plan to use their newly won congressional majority to scrutinise Trump and his administration. As favourable election results rolled in for Democrats on the night of the midterms, Garcia posted a warning on social media: “Lawyer up.”