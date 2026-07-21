Houthi threats force Saudi crude tankers to reverse course in Red Sea

Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after threats from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, as a widening West Asia conflict disrupted shipping through two of ??the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

The diversions came as US forces bombed targets in the south and west of Iran overnight, Tehran targeted US sites in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan and at least one tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz in the latest escalation of violence that has all but wrecked an interim peace deal signed last month.

The two tankers, which loaded Saudi crude bound for China and India this week, made U-turns and were headed toward the Suez, shipping data on LSEG showed. However, sources said Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu was operating normally.

Oil prices gained around 2 per cent on the latest attacks, but signs that Tehran and Washington want to resume diplomacy helped to limit price rises.

US Central Command said it had hit Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems in its latest round of strikes.

Explosions were heard around the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, state media said. Konarak and Chabahar on the southern coast, the city of Khorramabad and a civilian site outside the city of Abdanan, both in the west, all came under attack, media reports said. Later the IRNA news agency quoted an official in Khorramabad as saying no enemy attack had taken place there.

Fifty civilians have been killed and 500 wounded in the recent US strikes on Iran, a health ministry official said.

Iran launched renewed attacks across the Gulf, where recent strikes on desalination facilities have raised concerns about water shortages. Kuwait said it was responding to a drone and missile attack on Tuesday afternoon and sirens sounded in Bahrain. Attacks on Kuwaiti power generation and water desalination plants on Monday forced several generation units out of service as a precaution and repairs were underway, authorities said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they targeted infrastructure in ‌Bahrain belonging to US tech company Amazon in response to what they described as a US strike on the construction site of Iran's planned Darkhovin nuclear power plant.

Iranian state media reported that Iranian forces also targeted accommodation facilities of US military personnel at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base. There was no immediate comment from the US military, Bahrain or Amazon on the reported incidents, which Reuters was unable to verify.

The Iranian army said it launched drone attacks against three US military bases in Kuwait on Tuesday. The Guards said they attacked a US military site in Jordan, while Jordan said its forces intercepted and destroyed five Iranian drones.

The maritime security agency UKMTO said on Tuesday a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz reported being struck by a projectile, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel and board a lifeboat. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also said two oil tankers caught fire after explosions while attempting to transit the southern shipping lane of the strait, through which one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass.

The war has killed thousands of people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon. Parts of Lebanon remain under Israeli occupation. Israeli troops have withdrawn from parts of southern Lebanon under a US-mediated ceasefire agreement, which aims to keep Iran-backed Hezbollah away from the Israeli border and end nearly five months of conflict. The move comes after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun traveled to Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. At the meeting, Trump said that Lebanon had been hit hard for decades and that the United States would help the country going forward. “It's been a very ‌badly treated place and country, and ??we’re going to have it properly treated, and treated with the respect that it deserves,” he said.