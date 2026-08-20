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Home / World News / Houthis say they attacked Najran airport, Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia

Houthis say they attacked Najran airport, Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia

Houthis have claimed that they carried out two drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting area near the Narjan airport and an Aramco facility

Iran attacks Saudi Jubail complex

Representative image (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 PM IST
Yemen's ​Houthis said on ??Thursday that they carried out ‌two drone ​attacks ​on Saudi ​Arabia, targeting what they described as ​a ‌sensitive target at ​Najran airport and an Aramco facility ‌in ​Najran, ‌according to ‌the ??Iran-aligned group's military ​spokesperson Yahya Saree. 
There was ​no immediate confirmation ‌from Saudi Arabia.
 

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Topics : International News Saudi Aramco

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 PM IST