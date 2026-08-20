Houthis say they attacked Najran airport, Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia
Houthis have claimed that they carried out two drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting area near the Narjan airport and an Aramco facility
Reuters
Yemen's Houthis said on ??Thursday that they carried out two drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting what they described as a sensitive target at Najran airport and an Aramco facility in Najran, according to the ??Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree.
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.
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Topics : International News Saudi Aramco
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 PM IST