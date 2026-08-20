Houthis say they attacked Najran airport, Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia

Yemen's ​Houthis said on ??Thursday that they carried out ‌two drone ​attacks ​on Saudi ​Arabia, targeting what they described as ​a ‌sensitive target at ​Najran airport and an Aramco facility ‌in ​Najran, ‌according to ‌the ??Iran-aligned group's military ​spokesperson Yahya Saree.

There was ​no immediate confirmation ‌from Saudi Arabia.