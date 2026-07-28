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Home / World News / Houthis seek to mirror Iran's Hormuz strategy in Red Sea, says Yemeni FM

Houthis seek to mirror Iran's Hormuz strategy in Red Sea, says Yemeni FM

Yemen's foreign minister-designate says the Houthis aim to replicate Iran's Strait of Hormuz strategy by disrupting shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb, raising the risk of wider conflict in Red Sed

Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, Red Sea, Houthis

Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen | File Photo: REUTERS

Reuters RIYADH
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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Yemen's Houthi Movement aims to replicate Iran's Hormuz ​Strait strategy in the Red Sea by disrupting shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb and has been emboldened by an insufficient international response, Yemen's top diplomat said on Monday. 
 
"The Houthis want to copy the Iranian model and this will shut down two main straits, the ‌gateways into the Gulf and Red ​Sea," Yemeni Foreign Minister-designate Afrah Al-Zouba ​said, speaking to a small group of journalists at the Yemeni embassy ​in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. 
 
The Red Sea has become a new front in the Iran war, with the Houthis taking an escalatory approach against Saudi Arabia by firing missiles and drones at the kingdom and declaring a blockade on ​Saudi shipping. 
 
 
Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes on what it said were Houthi ‌military facilities and said it would protect commercial shipping, accusing the Houthis ​of serving foreign agendas. 
 
The escalation has also threatened to bring back conflict to Yemen, where war killed hundreds of thousands of people after the Houthis stormed the capital Sanaa ‌in 2014, prompting Saudi Arabia to ​intervene at the head of ‌an Arab coalition. 

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A truce was reached in 2022 but it has been ‌pierced by the recent cross-border fire, and Saudi officials, Western diplomats and Yemeni ​officials see a return to full-scale war as more likely now than at any point since then. 
 
Zouba said Yemen's government, ​which enjoys strong Saudi backing, was prepared for an escalation and that firing was taking place along the frontline, spanning the country's northwest ‌from the Red Sea up to the Saudi border, but neither side had ‌yet mounted an offensive.
 
 "We think that this conflict now needs to come to an end, either via peaceful means, or the other way," she said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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