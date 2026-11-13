US lawmakers step up pressure on Howard Lutnick as Nvidia row deepens

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing growing pressure from lawmakers over his department's handling of export controls involving Nvidia chips supplied to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company linked to an alleged Chinese spy.

Republican lawmakers have called on Lutnick to appear before Congress and explain why action against Megaspeed was delayed. Senior Democrats, meanwhile, have asked the department to retain documents and communications linked to the case as investigations gather pace, according to a report by the Financial Times.

"There needs to be a thorough investigation and accountability for the outrageous circumvention of national security export controls," Republican Senator John Cornyn told the Financial Times. “Heads should roll.”

Why is Howard Lutnick facing scrutiny?

The controversy centres on Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer whose executive Alice Huang is suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese espionage.

The Financial Times reported earlier this week that Lutnick's Commerce Department had held back efforts to place Megaspeed on the US government's Entity List, which includes companies considered a threat to national security.

The list requires US companies to obtain government licences before exporting goods and technology to the entities named on it. The restrictions are aimed at preventing advanced American technology from reaching China's military.

The issue has also brought scrutiny to Nvidia and its chief executive Jensen Huang, amid revelations about his personal relationships, including an affair with Alice Huang.

On Thursday, Huang resigned as president, chief executive officer (CEO), and a member of the company's board with immediate effect.

Republican Senator John Curtis accused Jensen Huang of “gross negligence”, saying his actions had “exposed cracks in our national security”.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns; CFO Kress to take over as interim chief Curtis also questioned the Commerce Department's handling of the case, saying Lutnick's reported delay in imposing export restrictions raised concerns about whether the department was protecting American interests.

Republicans demand Lutnick's testimony

Several Republican lawmakers have called for Lutnick to answer questions before Congress about the department's decisions.

The news report quoted Darin LaHood, a Republican member of the House committee on China, as saying that Lutnick should testify and provide a clear account of the steps taken by the department to prevent China from gaining access to advanced technology.

Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts also said Congress needed an explanation from Commerce Department officials about why action against Megaspeed had been delayed.

ALSO READ: Inside Jensen Huang's final hours as Nvidia CEO amid affair scandal Republicans said on Thursday that they were in discussions with Jensen Huang about his appearance before Congress. However, Brian Mast, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, indicated that the testimony might not take place before the US Thanksgiving holiday later this month.

Democrats question possible political influence

Democratic lawmakers have also raised concerns about the administration's response to the case and whether political considerations influenced its decisions.

Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Financial Times that the administration had suspected Alice Huang for a year but had neither added Megaspeed to the Entity List nor warned Nvidia.

He questioned whether national security had been compromised and whether the administration's efforts to approve licences for high-end chip exports to China had affected its response.

“We should get answers in this Congress. If we don’t, Democrats will get them next year,” Meeks said.

Democratic lawmakers overseeing tax and trade matters in the Senate and House also accused the Commerce Department of failing to conduct proper checks before approving Nvidia chip sales to Chinese buyers.

In a letter sent to Lutnick on Thursday, Senator Ron Wyden and Congressman Richard Neal asked the department to preserve all records related to the investigation. This includes documents concerning semiconductor imports, Nvidia's export licence applications, and communications involving the company and Jensen Huang, the news report said.

Nvidia donations to Trump draw attention

The lawmakers referred to reports about Nvidia's contributions to projects associated with US President Donald Trump.

According to The Washington Post, Nvidia made a $25 million donation towards the construction of Trump's new White House ballroom in October 2025, after reaching an agreement with the administration to sell chips in China. The company also contributed $1 million to Trump's January 2025 inauguration.

Democrats questioned whether these donations had any bearing on the administration's decisions involving Nvidia and export licences.