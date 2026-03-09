HQs of oppressive 'Prevention Police' of Iran falls on Women's day: Israel

Israel on Sunday claimed that the headquarters of the dreaded Iranian "Prevention Police", infamous for moral policing, has been destroyed.

"On International Women's Day, a symbol of oppression falls. The headquarters of Iran's 'Prevention Police', notorious for torturing Iranian women, has been destroyed," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on its X handle.

"For years it was a place of fear for Iranian women. Today, it's gone," it added.

The death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, in Iranian police custody in 2022 had sparked widespread protests across the Islamic Republic.