HQs of oppressive 'Prevention Police' of Iran falls on Women's day: Israel

Claim comes on International Women's Day; force was widely criticised after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

Israel on Sunday claimed that the headquarters of the dreaded Iranian "Prevention Police", infamous for moral policing, has been destroyed.

"On International Women's Day, a symbol of oppression falls. The headquarters of Iran's 'Prevention Police', notorious for torturing Iranian women, has been destroyed," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on its X handle.

"For years it was a place of fear for Iranian women. Today, it's gone," it added.

The death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, in Iranian police custody in 2022 had sparked widespread protests across the Islamic Republic.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

