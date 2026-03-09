HQs of oppressive 'Prevention Police' of Iran falls on Women's day: Israel
Claim comes on International Women's Day; force was widely criticised after the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022
Israel on Sunday claimed that the headquarters of the dreaded Iranian "Prevention Police", infamous for moral policing, has been destroyed.
"On International Women's Day, a symbol of oppression falls. The headquarters of Iran's 'Prevention Police', notorious for torturing Iranian women, has been destroyed," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on its X handle.
"For years it was a place of fear for Iranian women. Today, it's gone," it added.
The death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, in Iranian police custody in 2022 had sparked widespread protests across the Islamic Republic.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 7:07 AM IST