HSBC Holdings Plc is set to start its search for a new chief financial officer, parsing through a pool of internal and external candidates willing and qualified to take on one of the biggest jobs in global finance. The bank is looking to replace Pam Kaur, who unexpectedly announced Thursday she would retire from the role in 2027.

A number of potential successors have been floated by several people close to the company who spoke to Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified discussing private information. HSBC’s new appointment “may provide insights into HSBC’s longer-term financial management priorities,” said Kathy Chan, an analyst at Morningstar.

A spokesperson for HSBC said the bank is unable to comment on “speculation.” People in this potential group are listed in no particular order.

Will McLane, HSBC

McLane joined HSBC in 2021 as group head of corporate development before being promoted in 2023 with the addition of head of strategy to his existing duties. Like Kaur, and several other senior executives at HSBC, McLane spent much of his career at the bank’s main US rival, Citigroup Inc. He served in several senior roles there, including as vice chairman of its Asia technology group and vice chairman of global financial institutions.

His name has previously been linked to the CFO role. He wouldn’t be the first investment banker-turned finance chief at HSBC — Ewen Stevenson previously enjoyed a long career as corporate adviser before HSBC tapped him as CFO in 2018.

Faisal Yousaf, HSBC

As HSBC’s group treasurer for the past three years, Yousaf could have a strong claim to the CFO role. With over two decades of experience working at the company, Yousaf has the type of detailed inside knowledge of the bank’s inner workings, particularly of its risk and funding operations, that’s helpful for any finance chief. He’s also known to investors, given he leads fixed income investor calls.

Aileen Taylor, HSBC

With Kaur’s departure, Taylor is now the most senior female executive at HSBC, serving as the bank’s chief people and governance officer. Taylor joined from NatWest Group Plc in 2019 as company secretary and has amassed a string of promotions since then. In her current role, she manages more than 3,000 people and is responsible for developing the bank’s entire 210,000 staff.

A lawyer by background, she relocated from London to Hong Kong in recent months, putting her closer to HSBC’s center of gravity. Taylor, however, hasn’t held a role on the finance side of a bank.

Barry O’Byrne, HSBC

O’Byrne put his name in the ring for the role of HSBC’s chief executive officer, but was overlooked in favor of Georges Elhedery. His clear push for more responsibility later led to his promotion from head of global commercial banking to CEO of international wealth and premier banking. In that role, he’s overseeing HSBC’s effort to become the dominant home for managing newly minted fortunes of Asia’s swelling ranks of millionaires and billionaires.

HSBC’s board has previously overlooked a lack of formal CFO experience in favor of tapping those with executive committee experience. O’Byrne is one of the bank’s longer serving managers, with inside knowledge of several of the bank’s major businesses.

Jon Bingham, HSBC

Bingham is a potential internal candidate with experience in the role. He served as interim CFO before Kaur was appointed, and then resumed his role as global financial controller. Earlier this year, Bingham was promoted to CFO of HSBC’s UK business.

With a two-decade tenure at accountancy firm KPMG on his resume, Bingham has a more typical CFO background than other internal potential candidates. HSBC Chairman Brendan Nelson himself spent 25 years at KPMG.

Claire Baird, former HSBC

Claire Baird had been one of the stars of HSBC’s finance department, rising to the role of CFO of HSBC UK before leaving earlier this year. She previously led the finance department of the bank’s wealth and personal banking division.

Before joining HSBC, Baird had been a senior manager at NatWest where she had worked closely with CFO Stevenson before he was poached for the same role at HSBC. Baird has yet to resurface in a role since leaving HSBC, leaving her as a potential replacement candidate.

Jack Yang, HSBC

Yang was tapped as CFO for Asia and the Middle East earlier this year. He’s held a number of senior roles since joining the lender in 2009, including group treasurer for the same region and working within risk in Shenzhen, China.

William Chalmers, Lloyds CFO

Given any search is likely to land on experienced finance chiefs at peer banks, Lloyds Banking Group Plc CFO William Chalmers has been floated as an obvious external candidate. He’d also be following the path of investment banker-turned-CFO, with years of experience in the latter. Before joining Lloyds in 2019, Chalmers spent more than 25 years at Morgan Stanley where he was co-head of its global financial institutions group, a key role advising its biggest finance industry clients.

Chalmers spent a brief period in 2021 as the UK bank’s interim CEO before it appointed current chief Charlie Nunn, himself a former alum of HSBC.

Jim O’Neil, UK Treasury

A former Bank of America Corp. investment banker, O’Neil is now one of the UK’s most senior civil servants working in the British finance ministry. He’s swung between public and private sector roles over the past two decades, managing the Treasury’s stakes in nationalized banks after the financial crisis and then returning to Bank of America as an investment banker.

He returned to government work last year with a remit to help kickstart the country’s growth under former Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Ties to regulators and major financial institutions are important assets for any bank CFO.

Kavita Mahtani, Wells Fargo

Mahtani left HSBC in recent months to take on the role of CFO of Wells Fargo & Co.’s corporate and investment unit. Still, she built a strong reputation internally after serving as CFO of HSBC’s North American business. She was tapped by Roberts for the same role for the corporate and institutional banking division.