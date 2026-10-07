Wednesday, October 07, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth management business in AI push

HSBC plans job cuts across UK wealth management business in AI push

The bank plans to cut about half of management and specialist roles ‌in the business, while reductions ​among financial advisers could reach around ​70%

HSBC

HSBC does ​not disclose the number of employees in its UK wealth business, though it is thought to have hundreds of relationship managers across the country (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HSBC is planning sweeping job cuts ​across its UK wealth management business, including a sharp reduction in financial advisers and specialist staff, as part of a broader push to integrate AI, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
 
The bank plans to cut about half of management and specialist roles ‌in the business, while reductions ​among financial advisers could reach around ​70%, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.
 
HSBC does ​not disclose the number of employees in its UK wealth business, though it is thought to have hundreds of relationship managers across the country, according to the FT.
 
The bank did not immediately respond to a ​Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
 
 
"We're continuing to evolve to ‌deliver more digitally enabled products and journeys to support our best-in-class wealth ​service and meet the changing needs of our customers," the bank said in a statement to the FT.

Also Read

HSBC, HSBC Holdings, HSBC headquarters

HSBC makes big push for affluent clients in India to drive growth

ICICI Bank

HSBC, ICICI emerge as top GIFT City lenders with FX loans for diaspora

ByteDance

ICBC, HSBC among major lenders on ByteDance's $30 billion financing

HSBC CFO Race: 10 Potential Successors to Pam Kaur

HSBC CFO Succession: Who is in the race to replace Pam Kaur in 2027?

HSBC

HSBC's Anita Mishra to move to London; Hiren Sanghvi to head India markets

 
The bank is currently in a consultation period on ‌the proposed changes, the report said, ​adding that affected employees are expected ‌to leave by the end of the month.
 
In May, Chief ‌Executive Georges Elhedery said at an HSBC investor day event that staff ​needed to embrace AI-driven change rather than resist it and that "generative AI will destroy certain jobs".
 
Elhedery has made AI a ​central part of his strategy since taking over in 2024, deploying the technology across multiple functions and businesses to simplify ‌operations and personalize content for customers.
 
Banks across the globe have increased investments ‌in AI, reshaping workforces and leading to changes in job roles. This has deepened concerns among economists that AI will upend established industries, with job losses already emerging in sectors most exposed to automation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israeli military on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, on Wednesday

Israelis mourn Oct 7 attack as Palestinians grapple with war it sparked

Billionaire Ray Dalio

AI a 'classic bubble' that is nearing bursting point, warns Ray Dalio

McDonald's

McDonald's hit with class action alleging AI-powered menu price-fixing

AI chips

SpaceX in talks with investors to borrow $40 billion to buy Nvidia chips

Jaguar

Jaguar unveils $172,000 electric car as British brand begins major reboot

Topics : HSBC HSBC Holdings

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI policy highlightsRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryPTC Industries Share PriceQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 11:08 AM IST