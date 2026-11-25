Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies and three of its subsidiaries have been found guilty by a US federal jury of violating sanctions against Iran, committing bank and wire fraud, money laundering and stealing trade secrets from American companies, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The verdict followed a three-month trial in the Eastern District of New York, where prosecutors presented evidence of what the DoJ described as a decades-long scheme to expand Huawei's telecommunications business, including in the US, through fraud, sanctions violations and theft of intellectual property.

The defendants face financial penalties, including criminal fines, forfeiture and restitution. Sentencing has been scheduled for September 14, 2027.

The subsidiaries convicted alongside Huawei are Chinese entity Huawei Device Co Ltd and US-based Futurewei Technologies Inc and Huawei Device USA Inc.

How did Huawei violate US sanctions on Iran and defraud banks?

According to the DoJ, Huawei provided telecommunications infrastructure and services to Iran, including internet backbone services and wider access to mobile networks. It also helped the Iranian government and an intelligence component called Zaeim monitor and censor internet access. The company supplied surveillance cameras that enabled Iranian authorities to monitor protest activity, prosecutors established during the trial.

Huawei allegedly conducted its Iranian business under the name Skycom while concealing its relationship with the entity. The company repeatedly misrepresented its operations to banks, journalists and the US government, claiming that it did not assist Iran's government, military or intelligence agencies.

It also said Skycom was a business partner rather than a wholly owned subsidiary, that it had begun restricting its Iranian operations in 2011 and that it complied with applicable sanctions, the DoJ said.

Prosecutors said Huawei knew these statements were false and misleading. The disclosures enabled the company to obtain billions of dollars from banks and access US dollar-clearing services, helping it participate in the global telecommunications market.

How did Huawei steal trade secrets from US companies?

The jury also found Huawei and its subsidiaries guilty of conspiring to steal intellectual property from US companies, including competitors and purported business partners. The stolen material included source code, user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology and robot-testing technology.

One of the cases involved T-Mobile's testing robot, Tappy, which was designed to assess touchscreen responsiveness by mimicking human touch. Huawei had signed a non-disclosure agreement with T-Mobile but intended to breach it, according to evidence presented at trial.

Huawei employees in the US sent photographs and technical details of the robot to China. When the information proved insufficient, an employee allegedly removed a component from the robot by carrying it out of T-Mobile's controlled laboratory in a backpack.

In another instance, Huawei copied proprietary source code used in Cisco routers. The DoJ said Huawei engineers attempted to conceal the copying by referring to Cisco as 'ocsic', its name spelt backwards, while leaving Cisco's original notes in the code.

How did the US criminal case against Huawei begin?

The case goes back to December 2018, when Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver, Canada, at the request of the US, which was seeking her extradition over allegations linked to Huawei's business dealings in Iran. Her arrest triggered a major diplomatic dispute between China, Canada and the US. A month later, in January 2019, US authorities formally charged Huawei, Meng and its affiliates with misleading banks about the company's relationship with Iranian subsidiary Skycom. Meng was released in September 2021 after reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities.

Why is Huawei already subject to US technology restrictions?

Huawei was added to the US Commerce Department's Entity List in May 2019, limiting its access to American technology. The move meant US companies needed government licences to export certain goods and technology to the Chinese telecoms firm. Washington cited national security and foreign policy concerns, including allegations of Huawei's involvement in activities that violated US sanctions.