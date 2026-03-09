Monday, March 09, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in southern Lebanon

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in southern Lebanon

Human rights advocates say the use of white phosphorus is illegal under international law when the white-hot chemical substance is fired into populated areas

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

White phosphorus can set buildings on fire and burn human flesh down to the bone | Image: Reuters

AP Beirut
Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

The human rights group Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday that the Israeli military "unlawfully" hit a village in southern Lebanon with shells containing white phosphorus, a controversial incendiary munition.

Through geolocating and verifying seven images, Human Rights Watch said Israel fired white phosphorus using artillery at residential areas in the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor. It happened hours after the Israeli military warned the residents of the village and dozens of others in southern Lebanon to evacuate.

Human Rights Watch said it couldn't independently identify if any residents were still in the area or if anyone was harmed.

 

Human rights advocates say the use of white phosphorus is illegal under international law when the white-hot chemical substance is fired into populated areas. It can set buildings on fire and burn human flesh down to the bone. Survivors are at risk of infections and organ or respiratory failure, even if their burns are small.

"The Israeli military's unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming and will have dire consequences for civilians," said Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, it has been maintained that it uses white phosphorus as a smoke screen and not to target civilians.

Organisations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said the munition was used in Israel's last war with Hezbollah, over a year ago, on numerous occasions in southern Lebanon, while civilians were still present.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

