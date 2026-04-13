Hungarian PM Orban loses poll to Peter Magyar after 16 years in power

Hungarian voters on Sunday ousted long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban after 16 years in power, rejecting the authoritarian policies and global far-right movement that he embodied in favour of a pro-European challenger in a bombshell election result with global repercussions.

Election victor Peter Magyar, a former Orban loyalist who campaigned against corruption and on everyday issues like health care and public transport, has pledged to rebuild Hungary's relationships with the European Union and Nato- ties that frayed under Orban. European leaders quickly congratulated Magyar.

It's not yet clear whether Magyar's Tisza party will have the two-thirds majority in parliament to govern without a coalition. With 77 per cent of the vote counted, it had more than 53 per cent support to 38 per cent for Orban's governing Fidesz party.

It's a stunning blow for Orban, a close ally of both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban conceded defeat after what he called a "painful" election result.

"I congratulated the victorious party," Orban told followers. "We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition," he said.

"Thank you, Hungary!" Magyar posted on X, as thousands of his supporters thronged the banks of the Danube in Budapest, chanting "We got it! We did it!" Orban, the EU's longest-serving leader and one of its biggest antagonists, who has travelled a long road from his early days as a liberal, anti-Soviet firebrand to the Russia-friendly nationalist admired today by the global far-right.

Voters showed up in droves

Turnout by 6:30 pm was over 77 per cent, according to the National Election Office, a record number in any election in Hungary's post-Communist history.

The parties of both Orban and Magyar said they had received reports of electoral violations, suggesting some results could be disputed by both sides.

"I'm asking our supporters and all Hungarians: Let's stay peaceful, cheerful, and if the results confirm our expectations, let's throw a big, Hungarian carnival," Magyar said.

Mark Radnai, Tisza's vice president, also called for reconciliation after a tense campaign. "We can't be each other's enemies. Reach out, hug your neighbors, your relatives. It's the day of reunification."

Choice between East or West

The EU will be waiting to see what Magyar does about Ukraine. Orban repeatedly frustrated EU efforts to support Ukraine in its war against Russia's full-scale invasion, while cultivating close ties to Putin and refusing to end Hungary's dependence on Russian energy imports.

Recent revelations have shown a top member of Orban's government frequently shared the contents of EU discussions with Moscow, raising accusations that Hungary was acting on Russia's behalf within the bloc.

Orban occupied an outsized role in far-right populist politics worldwide.

Members of Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement are among those who see Orban's government and his Fidesz political party as shining examples of conservative, anti-globalist politics in action, while he is reviled by advocates of liberal democracy and the rule of law.

Strained relationship with the EU

During his 16 years as prime minister, Orban launched harsh crackdowns on minority rights and media freedoms, subverted many of Hungary's institutions and been accused of siphoning large sums of money into the coffers of his allied business elite, an allegation he denies.

He also heavily strained Hungary's relationship with the EU. Although Hungary is one of the smaller EU countries, with a population of 9.5 million, Orban has repeatedly used his veto to block decisions that require unanimity.

Most recently, he blocked a 90-billion euro ($104 billion) EU loan to Ukraine, prompting his partners to accuse him of hijacking the critical aid.

His challenger came from the inside

Magyar, 45, rapidly rose to become Orban's most serious challenger.

A former insider within Orban's Fidesz, Magyar broke with the party in 2024 and quickly formed Tisza. Since then, he has toured Hungary relentlessly, holding rallies in settlements big and small in a campaign blitz that recently had him visiting up to six towns daily.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month, Magyar said the election will be a "referendum" on whether Hungary continues on its drift toward Russia under Orban, or can retake its place among the democratic societies of Europe.

Tisza is a member of the European People's Party, the mainstream, centre-right political family with leaders governing 12 of the EU's 27 nations.

Uphill election battle

Magyar faced a tough fight. Orban's control of Hungary's public media, which he has transformed into a mouthpiece for his party, and vast swaths of the private media market give him an advantage in spreading his message.

The unilateral transformation of Hungary's electoral system and gerrymandering of its 106 voting districts by Fidesz also will require Tisza to gain an estimated 5 per cent more votes than Orban's party to achieve a simple majority.

Additionally, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Hungarians in neighbouring countries had the right to vote in Hungarian elections and traditionally have voted overwhelmingly for Orban's party.