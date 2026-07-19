Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok to step down after signing term-ending law

Hungary's president signed a constitutional amendment into law on Saturday that ends his term in office, bringing to a close a dispute between him and the country's new government that was seeking to oust him as part of a purge of officials appointed during the reign of Viktor Orban.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who defeated the long-serving Orban in a blowout election in April, had repeatedly called on the Orban-appointed president, Tamas Sulyok, to resign, arguing he had failed to live up to his role as president by neglecting to stand in the way of antidemocratic steps by Orban's government.

When Sulyok refused, lawmakers with Magyar's pro-European, center-right Tisza party passed a constitutional amendment this week that called for an immediate end to his term. Sulyok had five days to sign the amendment into law, which he did on the final day before the deadline.

In a video posted to Facebook Saturday evening, Sulyok - whom Magyar had frequently referred to as Orban's "puppet" - said that being made to sign the amendment was "lasting proof that the fundamental values of a free society, the rule of law, democracy, the principle of power-sharing, have been trampled on in the interest of power." Sulyok's term will officially end at midnight on Monday, when speaker of Parliament, Agnes Forsthoffer, will automatically assume his duties until lawmakers elect a new president, a task which has a 30-day deadline.

Since taking office in May, Magyar's administration has quickly gone to work dismantling what he calls Orban's "mafia" by removing numerous political appointees and heads of institutions viewed as having facilitated Orban's autocratic government.

The new government suspended the news service of Hungary's public television and radio - which Magyar has argued served as a "propaganda factory" for Orban's party - and shuttered Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office, an authority seen by Orban's opponents as a tool for intimidating critics and silencing independent media.

The amendment which removed Sulyok also made some judicial reforms, set up an office aimed at investigating financial abuses under the Orban government, and imposed a 12-year term limit on lawmakers.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Orban responded to Sulyok's signing of the amendment by writing that "tyranny is no longer a threat, but a reality." "If this could be done to the president of the republic, then tomorrow no one will be safe," Orban wrote.

But in a video statement on Facebook on Saturday, Magyar said that by passing the amendment, "we have fulfilled several of our important commitments and returned what the Orban regime tried to take away from the Hungarian people for many years." He added he would convene his party on Monday to discuss its nomination for a next president.