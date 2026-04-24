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Home / World News / 'I don't want to rush': Trump on ending Iran war as negotiations drag on

'I don't want to rush': Trump on ending Iran war as negotiations drag on

Trump in an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office also pushed back against questions that the conflict is exceeding the four-to-six week timeline that he and aides previously set for the war

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump has ordered the US military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

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"I don't want to rush myself," said US President Donald Trump, who added that Iran's leadership is in "turmoil."  Trump in an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office also pushed back against questions that the conflict is exceeding the four-to-six week timeline that he and aides previously set for the war.

"I took the country out militarily in the first four weeks. I took it out militarily," Trump said. "Now all we're doing is sitting back and seeing what deal (we make). And if they don't want to make a deal, then I'll finish it up militarily."  Trump has ordered the US military to "shoot and kill" Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz.

 

In a social media post Thursday morning, he said the military is intensifying its mine clearing efforts in the critical waterway. The move intensified the US-Iran standoff in the Persian Gulf and raised questions about efforts to end the war.

Meanwhile, the US military said it seized another tanker Thursday associated with smuggling Iranian oil, the Majestic X, in the Indian Ocean, deepening confusion over efforts to end the war. The seizure comes after a day after Iran attacked three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, capturing two of them. Ship-tracking data showed the Majestic X in the Indian Ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

The standoff between the US and Iran has effectively choked off nearly all exports through the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 per cent of the world's traded oil passes in peacetime, with no end in sight. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

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